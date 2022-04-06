Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Malicious mischief - Michael Coleman, born in 1983, 2422 52nd St. Apt. A3, Meridian. Coleman is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Possession of marijuana - Ferek Pickett, born in 1999, 71 CR 262, Shubuta.
• DUI/other - Tara E. Fuller, born in 1978, 8695 Fellowship Rd., Meridian. Fuller is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Charles E. Bracken Jr., born in 1986, 3807 8th St., Meridian. Bracken Jr. is also charged with resisting arrest, willful trespassing.
• DUI/refusal - Markyvious D. Odomes, born in 1992, 2803 St Luke St. Apt. 72, Meridian. Odomes is also charged with child endangerment/two counts.
• DUI - Keanna A. Earl, born in 1994, 6264 Chickasahay St., Marion.
• Disorderly conduct - Victor Oullette, born in 1977, 60 Oakplace Limited, Corbin, Ky.
• Petit larceny - Sabrina Williams, born in 1979, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Terriana Pritchett, born in 1995, 2909 56th Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kevin T. Bishop, born in 1981, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Bishop is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Erica S. Mariano, born in 1988, 5346 Causeyville Rd. Lot B, Meridian. Mariano is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence - Raven Fichick, born in 2000, 121 Wolf Trail Ext., Philadelphia.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles Johnson, born in 1963, 7689 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Marquers D. Hudson Jr., born in 2002, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. 15, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Shayla C. Wilson, born in 1998, 2201 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Dyamonte Marquez Walker, 24, 285 Terry Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 6400 block of North Hills St., 11:29 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2900 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:47 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2900 block of St Paul St., 6:35 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 9:29 a.m.
• 2700 block of St Andrews St., 12:06 p.m.
• 2400 block of 35th Ave., 6:09 p.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:05 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Planereo Martinez Bell, 34, 4600 25th Ct., Meridian. Bell is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense/two counts - Edward Lee Brown, 52, 6505 Stennis Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Doracio Shanquill Clayton, 36, 1949 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Keveon Santrell Ragsdale, 21, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 50, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Calvin Odell Person, 45, 5441 Chickasaw St., Marion.
• Felony DUI - Trey Deondre Pickens, 27, 1024 North First Ave., Laurel.
• Probation violation/parole - Brandy Faye Stalling, 42, 117 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Non-reportable
• Morgan Rd.
DUI/first offense
• Hwy. 19N-5th St.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N.
• Old Marion Rd.
Drug activity
• Briarwood Rd.
Assault
• Marion Dr.
Fire investigation
• Old Wire Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
• 5th St.
Malicious mischief
• Sunshine Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 4352 18th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4001 28th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2699 6th; 152 Interstate 20/59 EB; 1699 18th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 3499 17th.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 106 Hwy. 11/80.
• Not reported - 2000 Hwy. 39; 3310 41st.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call - Byrd Doerner Rd. (Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire - Old Wire Rd. (Southeast, Russell, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
