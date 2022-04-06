Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Malicious mischief - Michael Coleman, born in 1983, 2422 52nd St. Apt. A3, Meridian. Coleman is also charged with telephone harassment.

• Possession of marijuana - Ferek Pickett, born in 1999, 71 CR 262, Shubuta.

• DUI/other - Tara E. Fuller, born in 1978, 8695 Fellowship Rd., Meridian. Fuller is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

• DUI/other - Charles E. Bracken Jr., born in 1986, 3807 8th St., Meridian. Bracken Jr. is also charged with resisting arrest, willful trespassing.

• DUI/refusal - Markyvious D. Odomes, born in 1992, 2803 St Luke St. Apt. 72, Meridian. Odomes is also charged with child endangerment/two counts.

• DUI - Keanna A. Earl, born in 1994, 6264 Chickasahay St., Marion.

• Disorderly conduct - Victor Oullette, born in 1977, 60 Oakplace Limited, Corbin, Ky.

• Petit larceny - Sabrina Williams, born in 1979, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Terriana Pritchett, born in 1995, 2909 56th Ct., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Kevin T. Bishop, born in 1981, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Bishop is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

• DUI/other - Erica S. Mariano, born in 1988, 5346 Causeyville Rd. Lot B, Meridian. Mariano is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Domestic violence - Raven Fichick, born in 2000, 121 Wolf Trail Ext., Philadelphia.

• Disorderly conduct - Charles Johnson, born in 1963, 7689 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Disorderly conduct - Marquers D. Hudson Jr., born in 2002, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. 15, Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Shayla C. Wilson, born in 1998, 2201 28th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Dyamonte Marquez Walker, 24, 285 Terry Rd., Lauderdale.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Commercial burglary

• 6400 block of North Hills St., 11:29 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2900 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:47 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 2900 block of St Paul St., 6:35 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 9:29 a.m.

• 2700 block of St Andrews St., 12:06 p.m.

• 2400 block of 35th Ave., 6:09 p.m.

Shootings

• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:05 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Possession of stolen firearm - Planereo Martinez Bell, 34, 4600 25th Ct., Meridian. Bell is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

• Felony DUI/fourth offense/two counts - Edward Lee Brown, 52, 6505 Stennis Rd., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Doracio Shanquill Clayton, 36, 1949 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.

• Driving under the influence of other substance - Keveon Santrell Ragsdale, 21, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 50, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Calvin Odell Person, 45, 5441 Chickasaw St., Marion.

• Felony DUI - Trey Deondre Pickens, 27, 1024 North First Ave., Laurel.

• Probation violation/parole - Brandy Faye Stalling, 42, 117 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Non-reportable

• Morgan Rd.

DUI/first offense

• Hwy. 19N-5th St.

Theft

• Hwy. 19N.

• Old Marion Rd.

Drug activity

• Briarwood Rd.

Assault

• Marion Dr.

Fire investigation

• Old Wire Rd.

Meet complainant

• Constitution Ave.

• 5th St.

Malicious mischief

• Sunshine Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 4352 18th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4001 28th.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2699 6th; 152 Interstate 20/59 EB; 1699 18th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 3499 17th.

• Passenger vehicle fire - 106 Hwy. 11/80.

• Not reported - 2000 Hwy. 39; 3310 41st.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Emergency medical service call - Byrd Doerner Rd. (Martin).

• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).

• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).

• Structure fire - Old Wire Rd. (Southeast, Russell, Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

