Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Drive-by shooting - Ja’Monie O’Derrion Brown, 21, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Brown is also charged with shooting into a vehicle, aggravated assault/two counts, shooting into a dwelling house, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to appear, trespassing/willful.
• Aggravated assault w/weapon or other means to prod. death - Tirek Santonio Jimerson, 19, 1617 8th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Jason Lamar Leddon, 37, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Khalil Rush, born in 1992, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. D-4, Meridian.
• DUI - Lawyon K. Vaughn, born in 1998, 5824 19th Ave., Meridian. Vaughn is also charged with domestic violence.
• DUI - Latoya S. Marsh, born in 1986, 506 Front St. Ext Apt. J-7, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Mary Riley, born in 1984, 1709 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• DUI - Jeremy O. Walk, born in 1993, 1979 A Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Antron D. Brooks, born in 1994, 1421 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Amanda D. McDaniel, born in 1992, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
• DUI - Joseph A. Elfe, born in 1962, 1607 1/2 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Valerie R. Lowery, born in 1990, 8281 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of 34th St., 6:25 a.m.
• 6500 block of North Hills St., 5:03 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4400 block of 18th Ave., 12:23 p.m.
• 2500 block of 24th Ave., 1:28 p.m.
Shootings
• 600 block of 33rd Ave., 6:59 a.m.
• 500 block of 52nd Ave., 7:57 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Kristi Bruister Scott, 31, 320 Pinecrest Blvd., Long Beach.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle/two counts - Marvel Buckley, 46, 113 Bay St., Newton. Buckley is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, improper passing, improper turn, wrong way on a one-way street, switched tag/license plate, improper lane usage, failure to signal lane change/four counts, improper equipment, disregard of traffic device.
• Failure to appear - Jacob Brent Chancelor, 22, 5777 Hwy. 45, Quitman.
• No driver’s license - Terry Key Fleming, 21, 6561 Bradford Park Circle, Southaven. Fleming is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no liability insurance, receiving stolen property/felony.
• Civil complaint - Julia Hall, 619 Bonita Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Bobby Hogan, 49, 1205 Pierce Rd., Collinsville. Hogan is also charged with failure to signal lane change.
• DUI/first offense - Daniel L. Mayfield, 40, 3087 Lauderdale Rd., Meridian. Mayfield is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/second offense - David Cameron Moore, 29, 104 Crestwood Cove, Meridian. Moore is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Lashown Pickett, 45, 616 56th Ave., Meridian. Pickett is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Felony malicious mischief - Dylan Ocshaun Rankin, 25, 1600 Kalem Rd., Morton.
• DUI/first offense - John Thomas Reyes, 42, 3685 Melda Dr., Lauderdale. Reyes is also charged with improper lane usage.
• DUI/first offense - Kelvin David Smith II, 35, 10865 Collinsville Martin Rd., Collinsville.
• Possession of controlled substance - Amanda Allen Thompson, 36, 917 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Rape/forcible - Benjamin Brent Tibbetts, 2454 CR 450, Quitman.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Scott Wood, 39, 967 Lake St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Renee Wright, 51, 1999 Sam Lackey Rd., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Tyler Jacob Yeates, 22, 1199 Center Hill Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Safety checkpoint
• Hwy. 80/Pigford Lake Rd.
Meet complainant
• Zero Rd.
Shoplifting
• Will Garrett Rd/twice
Disturbance
• Officers Lake Rd.
Vandalism
• Shiloh Vimville Rd.
• Hwy. 80 W.
Accident hit/run
• Russell Mt. Gilead
Suspicious vehicle
• CenterHill/Martin/Richard May Memorial Dr.
Missing person
• Sharp Rd.
Theft
• Zero Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, Gene Carr Rd. (Causeyville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
