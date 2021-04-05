Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Drive-by shooting - Ja’Monie O’Derrion Brown, 21, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Brown is also charged with shooting into a vehicle, aggravated assault/two counts, shooting into a dwelling house, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to appear, trespassing/willful.

• Aggravated assault w/weapon or other means to prod. death - Tirek Santonio Jimerson, 19, 1617 8th Ave., Meridian.

• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Jason Lamar Leddon, 37, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Khalil Rush, born in 1992, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. D-4, Meridian.

• DUI - Lawyon K. Vaughn, born in 1998, 5824 19th Ave., Meridian. Vaughn is also charged with domestic violence.

• DUI - Latoya S. Marsh, born in 1986, 506 Front St. Ext Apt. J-7, Meridian.

• DUI/refusal - Mary Riley, born in 1984, 1709 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.

• DUI - Jeremy O. Walk, born in 1993, 1979 A Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Antron D. Brooks, born in 1994, 1421 12th Ave., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Amanda D. McDaniel, born in 1992, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.

• DUI - Joseph A. Elfe, born in 1962, 1607 1/2 29th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of a controlled substance - Valerie R. Lowery, born in 1990, 8281 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Stolen vehicles

• 2300 block of 34th St., 6:25 a.m.

• 6500 block of North Hills St., 5:03 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 4400 block of 18th Ave., 12:23 p.m.

• 2500 block of 24th Ave., 1:28 p.m.

Shootings

• 600 block of 33rd Ave., 6:59 a.m.

• 500 block of 52nd Ave., 7:57 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Kristi Bruister Scott, 31, 320 Pinecrest Blvd., Long Beach.

• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle/two counts - Marvel Buckley, 46, 113 Bay St., Newton. Buckley is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, improper passing, improper turn, wrong way on a one-way street, switched tag/license plate, improper lane usage, failure to signal lane change/four counts, improper equipment, disregard of traffic device.

• Failure to appear - Jacob Brent Chancelor, 22, 5777 Hwy. 45, Quitman.

• No driver’s license - Terry Key Fleming, 21, 6561 Bradford Park Circle, Southaven. Fleming is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no liability insurance, receiving stolen property/felony.

• Civil complaint - Julia Hall, 619 Bonita Dr., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Bobby Hogan, 49, 1205 Pierce Rd., Collinsville. Hogan is also charged with failure to signal lane change.

• DUI/first offense - Daniel L. Mayfield, 40, 3087 Lauderdale Rd., Meridian. Mayfield is also charged with careless driving.

• DUI/second offense - David Cameron Moore, 29, 104 Crestwood Cove, Meridian. Moore is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• DUI/first offense - Michael Lashown Pickett, 45, 616 56th Ave., Meridian. Pickett is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Felony malicious mischief - Dylan Ocshaun Rankin, 25, 1600 Kalem Rd., Morton.

• DUI/first offense - John Thomas Reyes, 42, 3685 Melda Dr., Lauderdale. Reyes is also charged with improper lane usage.

• DUI/first offense - Kelvin David Smith II, 35, 10865 Collinsville Martin Rd., Collinsville.

• Possession of controlled substance - Amanda Allen Thompson, 36, 917 Church Ave., Meridian.

• Rape/forcible - Benjamin Brent Tibbetts, 2454 CR 450, Quitman.

• Probation violation/parole - Michael Scott Wood, 39, 967 Lake St., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Renee Wright, 51, 1999 Sam Lackey Rd., Meridian.

• Court order/mandatory days - Tyler Jacob Yeates, 22, 1199 Center Hill Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Safety checkpoint

• Hwy. 80/Pigford Lake Rd.

Meet complainant

• Zero Rd.

Shoplifting

• Will Garrett Rd/twice

Disturbance

• Officers Lake Rd.

Vandalism

• Shiloh Vimville Rd.

• Hwy. 80 W.

Accident hit/run

• Russell Mt. Gilead

Suspicious vehicle

• CenterHill/Martin/Richard May Memorial Dr.

Missing person

• Sharp Rd.

Theft

• Zero Rd.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Emergency medical service call, Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell).

• Emergency medical service call, Gene Carr Rd. (Causeyville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video