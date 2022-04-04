Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to appear/11 counts - Michael Dewayne Coleman, 39, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Curtis Ray Crossen, 57, 514 Old Country Club Rd., Meridian. Crossen is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, driving with suspended license.
• Failure to pay - Ledarrius Santwann Fluker, 29, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Cursheka Ashante Johnson, 27, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Contempt/child support - Thomas Allen Larson, 41, 5558 Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian. Larson is also charged with contempt/child support.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Bonnie Jean McCoy, 43, 2133 19th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Elvis Antwuan Pollard, 38, 6175 Confederate Rd., Marion. Pollard is also charged with driving in more than one lane.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Calvin Earl Pringle, 59, 10923 CR 430, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Zavion Tyrese Sims, 20, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Violation of order or agreement - Shannon Steve Smith, 33, 5778 Johnson Loop Rd., Toomsuba.
• Contempt of court - Cody Shane Snowden, 32, 4100 40th St., Meridian. Snowden is also charged with failure to appear.
• Public drunk - Milton Tucker, 27, 7875 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Meridian. Tucker is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, profane language.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
DUI (other substance)
• Poplar Springs Dr.
DUI
• Trails End.
• Hwy. 39/Eagle Pointe Dr.
• Hwy. 19N/5th St.
Possession of marijuana in vehicle
• B St/22nd Ave.
• Hwy. 39/17th St.
Larceny-Grand
• York Rd-Seth Cobb Rd.
• 5th St.
Non-reportable
• Morgan Rd.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/second offense - Johnny Wayne Walker, 35, 1756 Lizzie Rd., Meridian. Walker is also charged with DUI/child endangerment.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Jemyl T’Sha Tillis, 22, 253 Springfield Circle.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Canceled on medical scene - 376 Hwy. 11/80.
• Cooking fire, confined to container - 2428 Old Marion.
• Heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn - 727 64th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 118 Hwy. 11/80; 3501 31st Ave.; 3507 32nd.
• Not reported - 5933 Oak; 2336 Hwy. 19; 917 42nd; 207 Frontage; 4214 21st; 4706 25th; 566 65th; 901 1st.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2299 20th.
• No accident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2228 Poplar Springs.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire - Oak St. (Bailey, Collinsville, Suqualena).
• Brushfire - King Rd/Windsor (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire - Two Lake Ln. (Suqualena).
• Emergncy medical service call - Kewanee Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire - Aycock Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call - Mini Farm (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call - Sylvester Lewis Rd. (Collinsville).
• Brushfire - John A. Reed Rd. (South, Clarkdale).
• Brushfire - Meehan Savoy Rd. (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Brushfire - Dr. Brock (South).
• Emergency medical service call - Jeffery Acres (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
