Law enforcement reports for April 3-6

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, April 3 and 8:43 a.m., Monday, April 6:
•Child pornography- David Culter Covington, 63, 314 Briarwood Blvd., Meridian.
•Violation hour rules- Dalton House, 24, 8365 Mosley Crossing Road, Collinsville. House is also charged with driving under the influence, first offense.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Friday, April 3 to Monday, April 6:
Burglary
•Dogwood Lake Road, Meridian.
•Warren Lake Road, Meridian.
Theft
•Stucky Bridge Road, Meridian.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department responded to a suspicious person call shortly before noon on Monday near the Dollar General store on Frontage Road.
When police approached the man, he ran, then started a fight with an officer, who called for backup, according MPD Chief Lewis Robbins. The individual was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. His identity wasn’t available Monday.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Friday, March 13 to Monday, April 6:
•Structure fire, Johnny Bailey Road, (Baliey, Northeast and Sammy Dale)
•Woods fire, Pleasent Hill Road (Long creek)
•Fire Alarm, Cresent Lane (Long Creek)
•Motor vehicle accident, 159 Liyimm (Meehan)
•Brush fire, Harper Road (Toomsuba and Russell), Hwy. 19 (Southeast), Powell Road (Southeast), Old Hwy.19, Southeast (Southeast), Hwy.80 (Meehan) and Hwy.11 South Meehan Savory Road (South)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Friday at 3:05 p.m.
