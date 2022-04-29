Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Murder - Kamion Land, 23, 5365 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Stalking - Tommie Reed, born in 1977, 2232 Hillcrest Dr., Meridian.
• Trespass less than larceny - Julia Paige, born in 1988, 200 23rd St. Apt. 8153, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Shootings
• 800 block of 45th Ave., 2:04 a.m.
• 300 block of Hwy. 39N, 12:07 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3300 block of North Hills St., 7:26 a.m.
• 3300 block of North Hills St., 9:06 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Joe Koger, 29, 3331 7th St.
• DUI/first offense - Johnnie Leon Mixon Jr., 31, 3573 Paulding Rd., Meridian. Mixon Jr. is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Sale of controlled substance - Stephanie Chandler, 43, 9313 Fellowship Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Amber Michelle Durham, 35, 6370 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Durham is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Erica Carter Jordan, 31, 41 CR 680 Quitman. Jordan is also charged with careless driving, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Accident no injuries
• Russell Topton Rd/Parkway.
• Leroy Naylor Rd.
Traffic stop
• G.C. Roberts Rd/Pauldin Rd.
• C.A. Pickard Rd-Zero Rd.
• Hillcrest Dr/Roebuck Dr.
Theft
• Causeyville-Whynot Rd.
• Hwy.19S.
Burglary
• Old Hwy. 19.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 2103 13th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 152 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 429 6th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1921 25th.
• Not reported - 2299 40th; 5013 Country Club.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.