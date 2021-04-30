Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Petit larceny - Anthony J. Broadway, born in 1993, 5919 2nd St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Dennis R. Palmer, born in 1966, 1803 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing a business - Deghanda L. Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian. Holt is also charged with trespassing.
• Simple assault/threat - Ernest Q. Clark, born in 2000, 3202 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Antonio Walker, born in 2000, 3016 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Isaiah Clark, born in 2000, 3602 20th St., Meridian. Clark is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Ometric R. Brown, born in 1997, 2304 46th Ave., Meridian. • Domestic violence - Tobias Windham, born in 1994, 2328 Front St. Apt. 2, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Joellen L. Jason, born in 1986, 41C Fairchild Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Roger D. Horton, born in 1952, 1939 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 3100 Valley St., 9:38 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1600 block of 10th Ave., 3:11 p.m.
Shootings
• 4600 block of Broadmoor Dr., 6:45 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Jessie L. Holt, 44, 2915 West 7th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - James Lee Mitchell Jr., 22, 1220 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Tavio Vontre Porter, 47, 1939 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Jacolby Maurice Randle, 21, 3115 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jarvis Lashun Butler, 26, 739 Waterview Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense - Jemil Tyrone Carlisle, 38, 2217 19th Ave., Meridian. Carlisle is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana/first offense, possession of cocaine.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Austin Blake Emerson, 25, 419 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Eddie L. Harbin, 54, 5265 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Harbin is also charged with failure to pay, disobey traffic control device, insurance card law in vehicle, no license tag.
• Failure to pay - Monesha Monae King, 24, 4609 Broadmoor Dr. Apt. 110, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Jacoby Antonio Pickett, 34, 7300 Hwy. 80W, Meridian. Pickett is also charged with probation violation/parole, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Harry Thompson Jr., 57, 9588 Serton Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Rape/attempted
• Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Wildcat Rd., Collinsville.
Burglary
• Extension Rd., Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• Serton Rd., Lauderdale.
Theft
• Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Missing person.
• Gilbert Joyner Rd., Meridian.
Meet complainant.
• Hwy. 39.
• Skinner Dr.
Possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• 18th Ave.-23rd St.
Child abuse/condoning.
• R Irby Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Wildcat Rd. (Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 66 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
