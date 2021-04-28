Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Indecent exposure - Angelo B. Cooley, born in 1979, 1809 Central St., Jackson. Cooley is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI/other - Danna Faircloth, born in 1985, 253 Cora St., Philadelphia.
• Simple assault/threat - Brian L. Robinson, born in 1991, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Darryl L. Franklin, born in 1990, 810 16th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Crystal G. Boyd, born in 1984, 1611 20th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Brandon T. Mitchell, born in 1991, 419 MLK Jr. Dr., Forest. Mitchell is also charged with trespassing, shoplifting.
• Domestic violence - Ladarius T. Johnson, born in 1990, 1512 28th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Tadarius Rogers, born in 1994, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jaquaesha McCoy, born in 1999, 1509 65th Ave., Meridian. McCoy is also charged with trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Marcus Daniels, born in 1995, 1901 37th Ave., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with malicious mischief, simple assault/threat, petit larceny.
• Domestic violence - Carlton Edwards, born in 1983, 1931 9th Ave., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jason L. Leddon, born in 1983, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian. Holt is also charged with profane language.
• Domestic violence - Jonathan Roberts, born in 1984, 5516 North Lake Dr., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Carlos M. Watkins, born in 1972, 116 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Matthew J. Chaney, born in 1993, 1716 18th Ave., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian. Holt is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2300 block of 8th St., 4:25 a.m.
• 3300 block of 8th St., 8:29 a.m.
• 2300 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:03 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of 4th Ave.
• 3900 block of 25th Ave., 1:55 a.m.
• 1200 block of Hwy. 39N, 2:54 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3200 block of Grandview Ave., 1:04 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy.11/80.
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 7:41 p.m.
• 1900 block of Bonita Lakes Circle.
Shootings
• 4500 block of 11th St., 8:36 a.m.
• 100 block of 71st Place, 9:39 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Gavin Lee Burnside, 19, 2279 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/four counts - Jacoby Marquez Dunnigan, 28, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/felony - Kenderrick Detron Hull, 26, 4525 Bethlehem Rd., Lauderdale.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Rhonda L. Taskey, 51, 3341 Northshore Dr., Toomsuba. Taskey is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Probation violation/parole - John Henry Wallace, 55, homeless.
• Leaving the scene of an accident - Fahez Yunesi, 42, 21851 Newland St., Huntington Beach, Calif.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80
Controlled substance/illegal possession
• 5th St.
Meet complainant
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Theft
• Bronson Rd.
• Briarwood Rd.
Traffic stop
• N Frontage Rd.
Rape/attempted
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
