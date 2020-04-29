Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Shoplifting - George Lewis, born in 1973, homeless. Lewis is also charged with trespassing.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Brandon A. Torres, born in 1999, 7779 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Beyonika L. Lewis, born in 1978, 2007 20th Ave., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Joseph W. Humphrey, born in 1965, 2454 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - James C. Smith, born in 1988, 6246 Carl Price Rd., Toomsuba. Smith is also charged with resisting arrest, public drunk.
• DUI/first/other - Harvey D. Jones Jr., born in 1995, 2905 Old Hwy. 45N, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Danelle Walker, born in 1975, 3204 47th St., Meridian. Walker is also charged with public drunk, resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Michael B. Burns, born in 1982, 3301 Providence Ave., Burns, Texas. Burns is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
• DUI refusal - Wayne Jackson, born in 1971, 3409 Donovan Place, Charlotte, N.C. Jackson is also charged with paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Terry Rice, born in 1974, 624 52nd Ave., Meridian. Rice is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana - Gavin Franklin, born in 1997, 4304 35th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Corneilus R. Arrington, born in 2001, 5907 2nd St., Meridian. Arrington is also charged with giving false information.
• DUI/first/other - Frances L. Whitt, born in 1982, 661 Pierce Rd., Collinsville. Whitt is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Larceny/less than trespass - Melissa Rose, born in 1985, 317 54th Ave., Meridian. Rose is also charged with malicious mischief, simple assault.
• Domestic violence - Ladarius Johnson, born in 1990, 2920 10th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with violation of executive order.
• Violation of executive order - Sentrese Lawson, born in 1990, 2920 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Roger Jacks, born in 1979, 626 21st St. Apt. 24, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jessica Thomas, born in 1992, 4803 Hooper St., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with giving false information.
• DUI/first/other - Contarus M. Jackson, born in 1997, 3805 Old Rock Rd., Porterville. Jackson is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 10:31 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 400 block of Lake Dr., 12:02 p.m.
• 2800 block of 29th Ave., 8:01 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of 63rd Place, 6:36 a.m.
• 4200 block of 21st St., 6:54 p.m.
• 2900 block of 38th St., 7:08 a.m.
• 900 block of 47th Ave., 12:51 p.m.
Shootings
• 700 block of 71st Place, 8:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/other substance - Misty Michelle Eakes, 32, 10796 McKeithen Lane, Collinsville. Eakes is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, expired drivers license, child endangerment/two counts.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Richard Ryan Kell, 29, 6338 Graham Cemetery Rd., Meridian.
• Child abuse - Justin Scott Walden, 37, 6090 Hwy. 490, Louisville, Miss.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Theft
• Hwy. 11 South, Meridian.
• Susan Dr., Collinsville.
Stop suspicious
• Center Hill-Martin Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Saturday through Tuesday.
April 25
• Water/steam leak, 33rd Ave.
• Medical assist, St. Luke St.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, 28th St.
• Vehicle fire, Roebuck Dr.
• Unauthorized burning, D St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 S.
April 26
• Vehicle accident, 23rd St.
• False alarm, 35th Ave.
• False alarm, 5th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
