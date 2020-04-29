Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Malicious mischief - Tiana Cryer, born in 1984, 4107 50th St., Meridian.
• DUI/second/other- Jomaritoes D. Burton, born in 1986, 4107 58th Pl., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Justin Cullors, born in 1988, 705 55th Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Tascha L. Gordon, born in 1981, 6141 Cricket Rd., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Sharon Beeman, born in 1980, 4060 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - LaShawn Boyd, born in 1987, 1108 26th Ave., Apt. C, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Carlos S. Atterberry, born in 1986, 1427 48th Ave., Meridian. Atterberry is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - Joseph L. Rogers, born in 1995, 518 38th Ave., Meridian. Rogers is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 319 5th Pl., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Aaron Roland, born in 1998, 2700 St. Andrews St. Apt., 28, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:11 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 5100 block of Newell Rd., 6:46 p.m.
Shootings
• 1000 block of 14th St., 11:58 a.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 8:57 p.m.
• 2200 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 10:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Violation of court order - David Alan, 42, 3425 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Alarm/burglary
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Unauthorized burning, 29th Ave.
• Medical assist, St. Luke St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
