Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Malicious mischief - Tiana Cryer, born in 1984, 4107 50th St., Meridian.

• DUI/second/other- Jomaritoes D. Burton, born in 1986, 4107 58th Pl., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Justin Cullors, born in 1988, 705 55th Ave., Meridian.

• Telephone harassment - Tascha L. Gordon, born in 1981, 6141 Cricket Rd., Meridian.

• Petit larceny - Sharon Beeman, born in 1980, 4060 34th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - LaShawn Boyd, born in 1987, 1108 26th Ave., Apt. C, Meridian.

• DUI/first/other - Carlos S. Atterberry, born in 1986, 1427 48th Ave., Meridian. Atterberry is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

• Domestic violence - Joseph L. Rogers, born in 1995, 518 38th Ave., Meridian. Rogers is also charged with possession of marijuana.

• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 319 5th Pl., Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana - Aaron Roland, born in 1998, 2700 St. Andrews St. Apt., 28, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Commercial burglary

• 2200 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:11 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 5100 block of Newell Rd., 6:46 p.m.

Shootings

• 1000 block of 14th St., 11:58 a.m.

• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 8:57 p.m.

• 2200 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 10:34 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Violation of court order - David Alan, 42, 3425 Grandview Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Alarm/burglary

• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Unauthorized burning, 29th Ave.

• Medical assist, St. Luke St.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

