Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Travis Ford Bethea, 27, 1224 61st Ct., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Marico Lodae Carodine, 42, 900 North Frontage Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Frederick Leshun Jones, 28, 307 Scanlan St., Newton.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Alaina Leigh Massey, 33, 900 North Frontage Rd., Meridian. Massey is also charged with the sale of controlled substances/two counts.
• Possession of cocaine - Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 29, 3508 22nd St., Meridian. Watson is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm/nine counts, possession of stolen firearm/two counts, possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts, possession of drugs near a church or school/five counts.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Missing person
• Zero Rd.
Poisoning with intent to kill or injure
• Hwy. 11/80 East.
Theft
• Valley Rd.
• Hwy. 19S.
Stolen vehicle
• Center Hill Rd.
• 5th St.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 145.
Accident
• Hwy. 19N.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80.
Meet complainant
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brushfire, Kewanee Church Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Knox Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 59 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
