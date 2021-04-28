Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Travis Ford Bethea, 27, 1224 61st Ct., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Marico Lodae Carodine, 42, 900 North Frontage Rd., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Frederick Leshun Jones, 28, 307 Scanlan St., Newton.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Alaina Leigh Massey, 33, 900 North Frontage Rd., Meridian. Massey is also charged with the sale of controlled substances/two counts.

• Possession of cocaine - Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 29, 3508 22nd St., Meridian. Watson is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm/nine counts, possession of stolen firearm/two counts, possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts, possession of drugs near a church or school/five counts.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Missing person

• Zero Rd.

Poisoning with intent to kill or injure

• Hwy. 11/80 East.

Theft

• Valley Rd.

• Hwy. 19S.

Stolen vehicle

• Center Hill Rd.

• 5th St.

Vandalism

• Hwy. 145.

Accident

• Hwy. 19N.

Burglary

• Hwy. 11/80.

Meet complainant

• Jeffery Acres Rd.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Brushfire, Kewanee Church Rd. (Toomsuba).

• Emergency medical service call, Knox Rd. (Russell).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 59 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

