Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Resisting arrest - William Ray Crane, 31, 145 Springhill Rd., Meridian. Crane is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, assault on law enforcement officer/two counts.

• DUI/first offense - Lavell Burton Hall, 39, 2278 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Hall is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/three counts - Monica Graham Sanders, 38, 604 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Saige Michael Turberville, 28, 6803 13th Place, Meridian. Turberville is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, felon in possession of firearm.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Megan Young, 31, 145 Springhill Rd., Collinsville.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Suspicious vehicle

• Bunk Newell Rd.-Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

Accident

• East Parkway North-Morgan Ln., Lauderdale.

• Springhill Rd., Meridian.

Shooting

• Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian.

Stolen vehicle

• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.

Theft

• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).

• Motor vehicle accident, East Parkway (Lauderdale).

• Structure fire, Gum Log Rd. (Bailey, Northeast, Suqualena).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags