Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Resisting arrest - William Ray Crane, 31, 145 Springhill Rd., Meridian. Crane is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, assault on law enforcement officer/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Lavell Burton Hall, 39, 2278 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Hall is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/three counts - Monica Graham Sanders, 38, 604 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Saige Michael Turberville, 28, 6803 13th Place, Meridian. Turberville is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, felon in possession of firearm.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Megan Young, 31, 145 Springhill Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Suspicious vehicle
• Bunk Newell Rd.-Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Accident
• East Parkway North-Morgan Ln., Lauderdale.
• Springhill Rd., Meridian.
Shooting
• Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, East Parkway (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, Gum Log Rd. (Bailey, Northeast, Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
