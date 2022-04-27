Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Chavantay Davis, born in 1998, 326 Lendon Dr. Lisman, Ala. Davis is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Malicious mischief - Alex E. Thompson, born in 1994, 103 A Shields Rd., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Deshata R. Edwards, born in 1996, 6023 Fisher Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Detrine Hudson Jr., born in 2003, 2213 25th Ave., Meridian. Hudson Jr. is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.
• Forgery/uttering - Trevor J. Broerman, born in 1988, 8010 Center Hill Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Brandon A. Boggins, born in 1985, 208 Hazel Dr. Hueytown, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Shanise E. Poke, born in 1993, 1210 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Charles L. Webb, born in 1983, 2421 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Sheldon C. Cole, born in 1999, 5125 West Gate Hills Dr., Meridian. Cole is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Domestic violence - Jerry D. Brooks, born in 1976, 2900 13th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Latesha Adams, born in 1995, 4401 40th Ave. Apt. 4G, Meridian.
• Trespass less than larceny - Phillip Anthony, born in 1976, 6221 15th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Reginald O. Altman, born in 2001, 1812 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jaquanisha S. Terrell, born in 1997, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr. Apt. H1, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Davion D. Williams, born in 1994, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 4000 block of Royal Rd., 10:13 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:35 a.m.
• 300 block of C St., 7:55 p.m.
• 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr.
Residential burglary
• 4800 block of Pacific St., 11:13 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/second offense - Curtis R. Davis, 70, 17860 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Robert D. Haskins, 45, 8950 Hwy. 493, Bailey.
• Probation violation/parole - Lakeith Javo Jones, 32, 3006 Saint Paul St., Meridian.
• Civil complaint - Manuel DeJesus Rodriguez, 44, 1908 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Nicholas Oderrick Warren, 29, 1937 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Marsil Keller, 40, 3252 CR 23, Bay Springs.
• Failure to pay - Jaelin Price, 24, 6112 Oakland Park St., Meridian. • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Raymond Leon Ross, 27, 3076 Hwy. 80E, Brandon.
• Possession of heroin with intent - Paracelsus W. Smothers, 27, 411 Dacey St., Biloxi.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Traffic stop
• Old 8th St. Rd/Hwy. 19N.
• Hwy. 19N/Valley St.
Animal control
• Church Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 39.
Observation
• Hwy. 19N.
Assault
• Hwy. 493.
Mental subject
• 5th St.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 19N.
Meet complainant
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Townsend Byrd Rd.
• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Sale of methamphetamine - Alexa Marie Johnson, 20, 8114 Old Hwy. 494, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Lynell Charleston Keyes, 40, 14166 Carlisle Lane, Gulfport.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - A. C. Newsome, 39, 13978 Turtle Ridge Rd., Gulfport. Newsome is also charged with speeding 20/29, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 103 Hwy. 11/80; 2427 4th; 295 Old Country Club; 4411 27th; 5613 Westgate Hills; 815 33rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1691 Bonita Lakes; 799 45th; 5181 State; 2399 16th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2399 14th.
• Not reported - 3914 Poplar Springs; 4615 North Hills; 2925 State; 2031 32nd; 1136 Woodville; 1505 Old 8th St.; 514 Bonita Lakes.
• Grass fire - 2315 27th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 5502 Frontage.
• Outside equipment fire - 1808 4th.
• Overheated motor - 1117 38th.
• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional - 2416 15th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 2800 8th.
• Unauthorized burning - 4108 31st.
• Dispatched and canceled leaving station - 8361 Van Zyverden.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire/unintentional - 2911 28th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire - Bunk Newell Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Causeyville).
• Emergency medical service call - Bunk Newell Rd. (Southeast).
• Accident - Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
