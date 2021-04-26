Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Timothy Shawn Adams, 48, 4400 Rubush Ave., Meridian. Adams is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Simple assault - Ernesto Emmanuel Valdez Allen, 29, 4915 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jacqueline Ophelia Brown, 50, 9557 Myers Rd., Lauderdale. Brown is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Malik D. Brown, 21, 2417 16th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with speeding, possession of marijuana vehicle.
• Public profanity - Rachael Donaldson, 46, 1325 White Ave., Anniston, Ala. Donaldson is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/second offense - Adrien Keith Dubose, 58, 209 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Darryl Lawrence Franklin Jr., 30, 810 16th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lejordin Megail Henley, 22, 36 Scott Rd., Meridian. Henley is also charged with driving in more than one lane, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, child endangerment.
• DUI/second offense - Larry Huggins, 55, 3807 Valley St., Meridian. Huggins is also charged with speeding, windows tinted or darkened/first offense, suspended driver’s license.
• Court order/mandatory days - Clifford Scott Joyner Jr., 39, 8724 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/other substance - Nathaniel Michael Monti, 20, 2684 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Monti is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Failure to pay - Sherah Tikesha Naylor, 39, 918 Rubush Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kirby Glenn Tate, 56, 340 Arbor Dr., Ridgeland. Tate is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Solomon Deoun Willis, 40, 1237 Sandflat Rd., Meridian. Willis is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Vandalism
• Askew Rd., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Allen Swamp Rd.
Theft
• Rollins Dr., Lauderdale.
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S.
Meet complainant
• Old Homestead Rd., Meridian.
Missing person
• Zero Rd., Meridian.
Intoxicated subject
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Poisoning with intent to kill or injure
• Hwy. 11/80 East.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Canal Way (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, Pine Springs Rd. (Martin, Collinsville, Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Nester Rd. (Clarkdale, South).
• Assist, Gum Log Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
