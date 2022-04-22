Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Randy Moore, born in 1999, 123 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Melissa Keeton, born in 1981, 9107 Danny’s Rd., Vancleave. Keeton is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
• Allowing animal to run at large - Brooks Lewis, born in 1955, 2211 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Santarius Stidmon, born in 1994, 532 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Jebidiah Appleby, born in 1985, homeless.
• Assault on a minor - Kaleb Price, born in 2002, 236 Harper Rd., Meridian.
• Assault on a minor - Danny Irby, born in 1964, 1626 28th Ave., Meridian. Irby is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Willful trespassing - Anna Monegan, born in 1963, 2707 Chandler St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Patrick E. Yarbrough, born in 1991, 1807 12th Ave., Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Giving false information - Samaud J. Williams, born in 2002, 5433 Hwy. 513, Stonewall.
• Giving false information - Duwayne Portis, born in 1986, PO Box 416, Lisman, Ala. Portis is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Christina R. Gibson, born in 1983, 11547 Burrage Rd., Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Robbery
• 1600 block of Hwy. 11S, 9:19 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of North Hills St., 6:17 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Kidnapping - Robert Joseph Britt, 47, 551Poplar Ridge Dr., Meridian. Britt is also charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.
• DUI/first offense - Bobby Childs Jr., 20, 841 Tamola Rd., Lauderdale. Childs Jr. is also charged with no driver’s license, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - Stephanie Dawn Evans, 31, 8395 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/other substance - Charles Edward Mosley, 44, 7713 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Mosley is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Jackson McLemore Rush, 16, 8243 Lizelia Rd., Meridian. Rush is also charged with disregard of traffic device, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - Charles Starks, 56, 858 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Joseph Brian Taylor, 47, 5931 Dale Dr., Marion.
• DUI/first offense - Delandreaus Boda Turner, 29, 13 Field Point, Petal. Turner is also charged with driving with suspended license.
• Murder - Onorious Earl Campbell, 21, 8027 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Denise Tishall Ezell, 34, 5121 5th St., Meridian. Ezell is also charged with disregard of traffic device, expired tag, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Colby Fason, 37, 10636 Byrd Doerner Rd., Collinsville. Fason is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Failure to pay - Larry Eugene Gill, 46, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Thomas Christopher Howell Jr., 34, 3055 Pleasant Grove Rd., Meridian. Howell Jr. is also charged with operation of vehicle in violation of chapter, no liability insurance, no crash helmet.
• DUI/first offense - Patrick Emanuel Yarbrough, 30, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• 33rd Ave.
• Constitution Ave.
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
Safety check-point
• Hwy. 80W-Pigford Lake Rd.
Traffic stop
• Briarwood Rd.
• Hwy. 45N/Old Lauderdale/Lizelia.
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd./Lick Skillet Rd.
• 8th St.
• 23rd Ave.
• Collinsville Rd.
• Old Hwy. 80W.
• 29th Ave.-7th St.
Suspicious person
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
Meet complainant
• Vimville-Causeyville Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Observation
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 80W.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 3810 23rd.
• Canceled on medical scene - 1611 20th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2002 41st; 3809 35th.
• Not reported - 1436 45th; 1308 43rd; 2312 17th; 2315 23rd; 2915 St Paul; 901 Myrtle.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 118 Hwy. 11/80.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap, Meehan).
• Structure fire assist - Chickasaw St. (Marion, Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
