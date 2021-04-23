Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Domestic violence - Jason J. Windham, born in 1984, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. 17, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shundrella D. Harris, born in 1986, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. 17, Meridian. • Telephone harassment - Shundrella D. Harris, born in 1986, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. 17, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Garyeon Timmons, born in 1985, 3203 12th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - George B. Harrell, born in 1964, 622 B North Hills St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Eve C. Myers, born in 1977, 200 23rd St. Apt. B172, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Zachary K. Chisolm born in 1987, 11115 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of 54th Ave., 7:19 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 200 block of North Hills St., 9:07 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4600 block of Broadmoor Dr., 11:41 a.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of 26th Ave., 8:33 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Khari Carvann Barnes, 32, 3509 55th Place, Meridian.
• Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon - Jennifer Rochone Smith, 32, 2009 21st St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Accident no injuries
• York Rd/Old Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.
Burglary to vehicle
• Fox Lane, Meridian.
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Assault
• Murphy Rd., Meridian.
Missing person
• Lakewood St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Public drunk - Michael Griggs, born in 1988, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - James E. Williams, born in 1967, 5715 Arthur St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 11:38 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot-fired call but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - David Lee Hull, 41, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Shaina Louellen Morgan, 34, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Panola Dr., Marion.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Brushfire, Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).
• Brushfire, Pine Springs/Allen Swamp (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
