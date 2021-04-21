Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Simple assault/threat - Michael Russell, born in 1981, 1202 Hillview Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Jeremy L. McAllister, born in 1986, 121 College St., Hattiesburg. McAllister is also charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault on officer/two counts.
• Simple assault on a minor - Garyeon Timmons, born in 1985, 515 MLK Dr., Meridian.
• DUI - Donna Q. McWilliams, born in 1974, 3301 56th Place, Meridian. McWilliams is also charged with domestic violence.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Andra Demario Brown, 33, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Latoya Shunday Marsh, 34, 1209 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Rape-Statutory - Allexzaous Ott, 18, 9239 Hwy. 42, Petal.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 3400 block of Hwy. 45N, 2:57 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot-fired call but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/first offense - Ricardo Jarmarel Duncan, 28, 610 CR 260, Shubuta. Duncan is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Felony DUI - Christopher Doyle Kasper, 55, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Ronald Lee Pollard-Watts, 40, 8250 E Havard Ave., Denver, Colo. Pollard-Watts is also charged with seat belt violation, no license tag, disregard of traffic device/nine counts, no liability insurance, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Anthony Rush, 28, 99 Alberta Needham Rd., Preston. Rush is also charged with careless driving.
• Trespassing - Kellie Louise Simpson, 39, 4747 Hwy. 80, Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Garyeon Dequita Timmons, 35, 1212 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - McKinley Lavell Young Sr., 55, 1934 CR 125, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
DUI
• Hwy. 493 Old Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.