Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1974, 2723 41st Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, giving false information.
• Public drunk - Jebidiah Appleby, born in 1985, homeless.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Darrius Hall-Parks, born in 1996, 4215 35th St., Meridian.
• Possession of alcohol by a minor - Gage Reynolds, born in 2004, 9245 Lee Harwell Rd., Collinsville.
• DUI - Bryson Ward, born in 2003, 3214 Alpine Way, Meridian. Ward is also charged with possession of alcohol by a minor, DUI/child neglect.
• DUI/other - Carla Lofton Wheeler, born in 1978, 337 Holmes St., Lake. Wheeler is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - Joseph D. Scruggs, born in 1963, 407 Brown Rd. York, Ala.
• Disturbance of a family - Richard A. Chandler, born in 2000, 2408 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Debra L. Prather, born in 1958, homeless.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Doris D. Avera, born in 1966, 2279 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Gayla M. Mounce, born in 1981, 10951 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Christopher Kasper, born in 1966, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Kasper is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Alvin F. Moon, born in 1957, 1714 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Joanna J. Dorn, born in 1975, 4310 58th Place, Meridian. Dorn is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Disorderly conduct - Jesse Leal, born in 1991, 511 W Banks St., Meridian. Leal is also charged with resisting arrest.
• DUI/other - Bengi Cantu, born in 1999, 4726 Vernon St., Houston, Texas.
• Disturbing the peace - Derrick D. McShan, born in 1976, 506 Front St. Apt. E2, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Darekus D. Rush, born in 1983, 1531 48th Ave., Meridian. Rush is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - John E. Johnson, born in 1973, 11885 Jay Dr., Enterprise. Johnson is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence - Demarcus Watkins, born in 1990, 215 Meadow St. York, Ala. Watkins is also charged with simple assault/threat, telephone harassment.
• DUI - Alme S. Walker, born in 1982, 1735 45th Ave. Apt. D, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Anthony D. Bridges, born in 1994, 4433 27th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Raymond J. Pace, born in 1988, 4880 McDade Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2900 block of North Hills St., 7:39 a.m.
• 3900 block of 8th St., 9:05 a.m.
• 3900 block of 8th St., 10:08 a.m.
• 4300 block of 8th St., 10:35 a.m.
• 2100 block of 24th Ave., 7:08 a.m.
Church burglary
• 600 block of 22nd St., 8:27 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 1:14 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block of 32nd Place, 8:51 a.m.
Shootings
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 2:21 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary-dwelling house - Charles Frank Brown, 33, 317 Bank St., Forest. Brown is also charged with receiving stolen property-felony, cyberstalking, arson third degree personal property, disturbing the peace, violation of court order.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Troy Orain Dellsperger, 31, 3475 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale. Dellsperger is also charged with careless driving.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Jermarquis D. Malone, 29, 4803 33rd St., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Tammy Denise Reed, 35, 204 51st Ave., Meridian. Reed is also charged with careless driving, possession of schedule II, III, IV, V drugs.
• Civil complaint - Michael Wayne Smith, 41, 1594 Bunk Newell Rd, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jamaurion Ladontae Spencer, 22, 1804 16th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Norbrieya Jagozlyn Fleming, 21, 12269 Attala Rd. 4102, Sallis. Fleming is also charged with driving on wrong side of road.
• DUI/second offense - Marqueze Brandell Gordon, 34, 2431 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Gordon is also charged with suspended driver’s license, expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Ladarius K. Marshall, 21, 5740 CR 16, Pachuta.
• Seat belt violation - Charles Dale Minchew, 62, 5330 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
• Pine Springs Rd.
• 5th St.
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 45N.
• Old Hwy. 80W.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Safety Check Point
• Hwy. 493.
• Zero Rd.
• Zero Rd/Fisher Rd.
• Hwy. 496/Old Wire Rd.
Traffic Stop
• 52nd St.
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
• 23rd Ave.
Burglary
• Hwy. 19S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Not reported - 1516 13th.
• Lock-in - 1420 16th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
