Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Simple assault - Antonio T. Green, born in 1997, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Labresha Randle, born in 1998, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D, Meridian. Randle is also charged with child neglect.
• Possession of marijuana - Shaquille Butler, born in 1993, 2207 13th Ave., Meridian. Butler is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/two counts - Andra Brown, born in 1987, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with resisting arrest/two counts, disturbance of a business, indecent exposure.
• Disorderly conduct - Dekoyus J. Daniels, born in 1992, 1502 5th St., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Fighting in public - Sharon D. Smith, born in 1978, 9598 Serton Rd., Lauderdale.
• Fighting in public - Areaunia Green, born in 1995, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. 105, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jamie L. Kelly, born in 1996, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian. Kelly is also charged with interfering with police.
• Fighting in public - Labresha Randle, born in 1998, 2428 Old Marion Rd Apt. D, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Asia McNeil, born in 1999, 2425 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D29, Meridian. McNeil is also charged with interfering with police.
• Disorderly conduct - Eddie L. Cole, born in 1995, 621 12th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - James E. Johnson, born in 1965, 1010 N Frontage Rd., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Willful trespassing - Calvin C. Anderson, born in 1999, 134 Skyland Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 11:02 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2000 block of 20th St., 12:01 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:44 a.m.
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:27 a.m.
• 600 block of North Hills St., 12:52 p.m.
• 400 block of Lake Dr., 6:48 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block of 9th St., 10:12 a.m.
• 6300 block of Oakland Forest Ct., 2:59 p.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of 52nd Ave., 2:15 a.m.
• 4900 block of 22nd St., 11:33 p.m.
• 2000 block of 19th St., 2:12 a.m.
• 600 block of 33rd St., 2:25 a.m.
• 2700 block of St. Luke St., 8:56 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Reckless driving - Jeremy R. Adams, 34, 3547 North Shore Lake, Toomsuba. Adams is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Simple assault - Ellen Joesie Allen, 20, 3061 Rivers Rd., Meridian. Allen has also been charged with trespassing.
• DUI/first offense - Lordale Lorshawn Arrington, 22, 90 CR 2801, Shubuta. Arrington is also charged with expired tag, improper license tag display, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - John Edward Bell, 37, 1735 Bunk Newell, Meridian. Bell is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• DUI/first offense - Terrell Antrais Clayton, 35, 2684 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Sale of controlled substance - Dekoyus Jajuan Daniels, 28, 1502 5th St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Devontae Vontrez Darden, 25, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion. Darden is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm.
• Credit card-intent to defraud - Jacqueline Kay Dickerson, 33, 4817 Attala Rd. 5016, Kosciusko.
• Failure to pay - Erik Anquon Donwell-Williamson, 30, 1321 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Kimberly Nicole Duell, 44, 1211 Steward St., Philadelphia.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Brent Duell, 44, homeless.
• Possession of controlled substance - Johnny Frank Gowdy, 58, 9735 Gowdy Rd. Lot #3, Lauderdale. Gowdy is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Reckless driving - Tyshon Monquelle Johnson, 38, 3517 35th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 22, 2521 43rd Ave., Meridian. Nicholas is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Chynna Simone Phillips, 20, 3436 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with obstructing traffic, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Willie Dell Robinson, 48, 405 N Front St., Artesia, Miss.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Johnathan Ray Scruggs, 34, 1955 Sam Lackey Rd., Toomsuba. Scruggs is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle, weapon, possession of by felon/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Ranford Sims, 32, 2000 Front St., Meridian. Sims is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• Sale of drugs near church or school enhanced - Breanna Renee Thomas, 22, 1010 N Frontage Rd. Room 216, Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Broderick Dwight Toole, 38, 4600 Arthur St., Meridian. Toole is also charged with failure to pay.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Virginia M. Viohl, 32, 1096 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Viohl is also charged with seat belt violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Suspicious person
• York Rd., Lauderdale.
• Old Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.
Accident no injuries
• Carl Harper Rd., Meridian.
• State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
Observation
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Safety check point
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Richard May Memorial, Collinsville.
Pick up wanted
• 5th St., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Skyland Dr., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, New Hope (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Gene Carr Rd. (Causeyville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Lost Gap (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
