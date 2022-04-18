Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Jaqualyn Darby, born in 2002, 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Theresa I. Dunham, born in 1968, 5605 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Dunham is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Disorderly conduct - Debra L. Prather, born in 1958, homeless.
• DUI/other - born in 1969, 13080 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of Russell Dr., 9:46 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 800 block of 29th St., 6:48 a.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of Front St. Ext., 2:38 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Kamberly Brown, 29, 1814 6th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Shaquille Zaucarka Butler, 28, 2207 13th Ave., Meridian. Butler is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Gabrielle Gayle Carney, 27, 2561 Old Hwy. 19E, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Matthew Andrew Carney, 36, 2561 Old Hwy. 19, Meridian. Carney is also charged with child support/failure to pay.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Tomeca Felesheia Carter, 46, 4348 Gene Carr Rd., Meridian. Carter is also charged with failure to appear.
• DUI/first offense - Quinson Qoshawn Cooper, 35, 7415 Lizelia Rd., Marion. Cooper is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license.
• Aggravated assault - Allen C. Creighton, 34, 12316 Ball Diamond Rd., Collinsville. Creighton is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Probation violation/parole - Patrick Dean Earl, 41, 1711 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Dantoni Rosean May, 41, 2022 32nd Ave., Meridian. May is also charged with DUI/child endangerment, possession of marijuana in vehicle, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, driving on wrong side of road, suspended driver’s license, disregard of traffic device.
• Failure to pay - Keanan Quintero, 19, 5126 Stinson Cemetery Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ronnie Demarcus Watson, 34, 4510 Valley St., Meridian. Watson is also charged with seat belt violation, failure to dim headlights, suspended driver’s license, failure to signal lane change, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Disturbance
• Gene Carr Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Newton County/Martin Rd.
Accident no injuries
• NE Industrial Park Rd.
• Lizelia Rd./Briarwood Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Sneed Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19S.
• 65th Ave.
• Hwy. 19N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Animal rescue - 418 Lake.
• Canceled on medical scene - 3120 Valley.
• Citizen complaint - 1180 Sandflat.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 558 Murphy; 214 36th; 2213 23rd; 2428 Old Marion; 5500 Frontage; 5502 Frontage.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2899 8th.
• Not reported - Hwy. 45; 1620 26th; 295 Old Country Club.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 320 Sweet Gum Bottom; 3305 28th.
• Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator - 1116 23rd.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 2107 41st.
• Alarm system activation/no fire/unintentional - 2416 15th; 4728 Hwy. 39; 2201 Front St.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 1703 5th; 109 Hwy. 11/80.
• Smoke or odor removal - 5709 Cherokee.
• Emergency medical service/other - 2814 Edgewood.
• Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other - 3815 42nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Vehicle fire - Lauderdale Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Brushfire/structure fire - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey and Martin). • Motor vehicle accident - Old Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 59 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
