Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Willful trespassing - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1990, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Mary Hickman, born in 1982, 8221 Ham Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Michael Griggs, born in 1988, 2305 D St., Meridian. Griggs is also charged with public drunk.
• Disorderly conduct - Juanita M. Adams, born in 1968, 3689 Broad St., Lisman, Ala. Adams is also charged with public profanity.
• Shooting in the city - Brian Rucker, born in 1989, 925 Cress School Rd., Salisbury, N.C.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2000 block of 20th St., 12:01 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of 41st Ave., 7:16 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jessica Cerese Culpepper, 38, 1819 Dogwood Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jacob Hunter Harper, 27, 490 Harper Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher James Holliman, 29, 424 McLemore Rd., Walnut Grove. Holliman is also charged with no driver’s license, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, improper license tag display.
• Possession of controlled substance - Stephen Alan Jones, 48, 855 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• Arson - Jordeanna Sh’ane Lewis, 35, 11271 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville. Lewis is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Possession of controlled substance - Freddy Gerald Newman, 55, 9089 Twitley Branch Rd., Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Natalie Roshay Randle, 27, 1925 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Walter Lee Smith, 39, 1600 11th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with probation violation/parole, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kayla Walton, 27, 490 Harper Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - John David White, 33, 3604 North Hills St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Collinsville Circle, Collinsville.
Missing person
• Lakewood St., Meridian.
Burglary to vehicle
• Azalea Dr., Toomsuba.
• Alice Dr., Lauderdale.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Accident hit and run
• Carl Harper Rd., Meridian.
Assault
• Harper Rd., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Dixie Hwy. School Rd., Toomsuba.
Vandalism
• State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Felony DUI - Charlie Louis Covington, 30, 4092 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Joshua Allen Jones, 37, 8915 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Ciara Shardae Taylor, 30, 6458 Confederate Dr., Marion. Taylor is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, expired tag, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, seat belt violation.
• Probation violation - Jemorreo Devonte Thomas, 24, 1723 16th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Extension Rd. York, Lauderdale.
Suspicious vehicle
• Dees Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• 5th St., Meridian.
• Collinsville Circle, Collinsville.
Shooting
• Branning Price Rd., Meridian.
Missing person
• Lakewood St., Meridian.
Vandalism
• State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
Burglary to vehicle
• Alice Dr., Lauderdale.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.