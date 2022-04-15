Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Jaqualyn Darby, born in 2002, 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Theresa I. Dunham, born in 1968, 5605 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Dunham is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Disorderly conduct - Debra L. Prather, born in 1958, homeless.
• DUI/other - Maxey Baucum, born in 1969, 13080 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 700 block of 23rd Ave., 8:29 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Burglary-Commercial Bldg. - Nicholas Alexander Gallagher, 21, 5309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Idris Adbjandro Irvin, 50, 4258 Poplar Springs, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Stephen Alan Jones, 49, 855 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jerry Kenneth Spivey, 56, 10415 Rabbit Rd. Lot 11, Lauderdale. Spivey is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, expired tag.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Meet complainant
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
• South Bound.
• Rabbit Rd.
Theft
• 5th St.
• Lee Roberts Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 11/80 Lauderdale-Toomsuba.
Missing person
• Hwy. 495.
Disturbance
• Gilbert Joyner Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Building or structure weakened or collapsed - 2501 Front.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2524 Grandview.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 399 17th.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 2299 8th; 1799 B St.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2524 Grandview.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 420 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported - 1223 34th; 2400 Hwy. 19; 715 Bonita; 7300 Newell.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
