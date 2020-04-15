Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Willful trespassing - Herbert Testerman, born in 1989, 10860 Rd 838, Philadelphia, Miss.
• Public drunk - Dennis R. Wigington, born in 1962, 2319 15th St., Apt. C, Meridian. Wigington is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Randy T. Moore, born in 1999, homeless.
• Public drunk - Milton Starkey, born in 1995, 1903 9th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Zada Simmons, born in 2002, 4695 Vimville Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Simmons is also charged with violation of executive order.
• DUI/other - Alicia Alexander, born in 1987, 215 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Ryan Kennedy, born in 1975, 6251 Woodrun Place, Jackson.
• Violation of executive order - Fredez Clark, born in 1993, 626 21st St., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Ricardo Molton, born in 1977, 537 Water Alley, Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Tiarra Norris, born in 1993, 1664 Pleasant Ridge Rd. Forest.
• Violation of executive order - Shanna Chaney, born in 1984, 1318 19th St., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Grover Mosley, born in 1970, 3729 19th Ct., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Tishay Neal, born in 1993, 2304 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Kaitlyn Chaney, born in 2000, 339 CR 2424, Enterprise.
• Violation of executive order - Christopher Omell, born in 2000, 1930 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Zachary Brown, born in 2001, 6630 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Katrina Stennis, born in 1987, 1542 45th Ave., Meridian. Stennis is also charged with violation of executive order.
• DUI - Thelma Sumrall, born in 1966, 3013 Interchange Rd., Meridian. Sumrall is also charged with violation of executive order.
• Violation of executive order - Rocquez Moore, born in 1994, 1902 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Yasmin T. Pringle, born in 1994, 398 Sweet Gum Bottom Rd., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Darren Pruitt, born in 1988, 3820 9th St., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Tyrone Smith, born in 1968, 2222 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Robert Combs, born in 1989, 3813 20th St., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Cassie Parks, born in 1983, 1065 Hwy. 493, Bailey.
• DUI/other - Tyler Stringfellow, born in 1997, 6311 10th St., Meridian. Stringfellow is also charged with possession of marijuana, violation of executive order.
• Violation of executive order - Mark Reed, born in 1969, 225 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Christina Williams, born in 1989, 4323 King Rd., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Robert Reed, born in 1994, 2914 Mt Barton Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly Conduct - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - James C. Smith, born in 1988, 6246 Carl Price Rd., Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence - Asia S. McNeil, born in 1999, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Alan Gaston, born in 1981, homeless.
• Violation of executive order - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 1114 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Omeika Brown, born in 1992, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Denise Ezell, born in 1988, 5121 5th St., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Keosha Houston, born in 1987, 2205 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Anitra Ruffin, born in 1995, 1349 Cindy Ln., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ursula Ratcliff, born in 1940, 3601 Espey Hedgepeth Rd., Bailey.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday April 9 through Tuesday, April 14.
Commercial burglary
• 5200 block of Arundel Rd., 6:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1600 block of 6th St.,1:30 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 900 block of 65th Ave., 8:50 p.m.
• 2300 block of Front St., 10:01 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3400 block of 10th St., 9:51 p.m.
• 4600 block of 9th St., 12:51 a.m.
• 2300 block of Front St., 9:26 a.m.
• 1800 block of 30th Ave., 10:26 a.m.
• 2700 block of 45th St., 6:19 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 31 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Burglary/Commercial bldg. - Lucas Alan Hall, 33, homeless.
• DUI/first offense - Wilbur Ernie Marshall, 48, 193 North St., Sebastopol.
• DUI/first offense - Jimmy Lee Williams, 28, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, careless driving, fleeing arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, disturbing the peace, suspended drivers license, simple assault/attempt to create fear.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Burglary
• Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.
• Schamberville Lane, Meridian.
Alarm
• Suqualena Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 23rd Ave.-14th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Saturday through Monday.
• Assist, Rabbit Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Assist, Spring Hill Loop (Clarkdale).
• Assist, Causeyville Rd. (Southeast).
• Assist, Mt. Horeb (Long Creek).
• Assist, East Crescent Lake (Long Creek).
• Wreck with injuries, Interstate 20 mm 168 (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Hwy. 495, (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
