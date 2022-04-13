Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Murder - Gregory Lashun Pruitt, 21, 107 71st, Meridian.
• Stalking - Chester L. Busby, born in 1984, 5612 Arthur St., Meridian. Busby is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Asante Cole, born in 1997, 3816 44th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Gary Smith, born in 1980, 2425 State Blvd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 6:44 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4200 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 11:14 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Voshaun Anduze, 24, 441 Cologne Dr., Victoria, Texas.
• DUI/third offense - Mark Reed, 53, 2400 B St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, failure to pay.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Ashley Deserae Childress, 24, 1811 Plattsburg Rd., Noxapater. Childress is also charged with failure to have a vehicle under control, reckless driving, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of controlled substance.
• Telephone harassment - Billy Lewis Crockett, 55, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - Frederick Shawnta Hudson, 42, 154 East Broach Rd., Daleville.
• DUI/first offense - Brian Ashley Whittington, 46, 11 Everette Circle, Silas, Ala. Whittington is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road, careless driving, no liability insurance, improper equipment, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Accident with injuries
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Assault
• Causeyville Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Marion Dr.
• Valley Rd.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
• Kewanee Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
• Southbound
In possession
• Briarwood Rd.
Meet complainant
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Pick-up wanted
• Lizelia Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Marion Russell Rd.
Vandalism
• Wildcat Rd/Newton County.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Contempt of court - Keith Weldon Gunn, 24, 13151 Newton End Rd., Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Paul Turner, 59, 3628 Reynosa Dr., Gulfport.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 422 46th.
• Gas leak - 3321 7th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1927 30th; 2321 41st; 4521 35th; 2307 Hwy. 45; 2821 North Hills; 4315 Hwy. 39.
• Not reported - 202 Hwy. 19; 2214 32nd; 519 49th; 5613 Westgate Hills; 2124 14th; 2405 51st; 3664 48th; 403 22nd; 4526 Highland Park; 6000 20th St; 8372 Northside.
• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 2520 Grandview.
• Smoke or odor removal - 4805 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Accident - Hwy. 19 (Collinsville).
• Grassfire - Lindley Rd. (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
