Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Christopher Manuel Avant, 32, 550 Alamutcha St., Marion.
• Sale of controlled substance - Erika Michelle Dearman, 23, 788 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• Child support/failure to pay - Johnny Mark Kilgore, 55, 1662 Bunk Newell, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Anterrian Deon Martin, 28, 187 Boose Rd., Hickory.
• Possession of stolen property - Bruce Scott Shearon, 26, 22 CR 32, Dennis, Miss.
• Probation violation/parole - Jacorie Davon Smith, 25, 5031 37th Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Primus D. Williams, 49, 3454 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Accident with injuries
• Willow Lake Rd., Collinsville.
• Windsor Rd.-Pine Springs, Meridian.
Theft
• Constitution Ave., Meridian,
Meet complainant
• Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Missing person
• Lakewood St., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Dees Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59 (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Windsor (Bailey).
• Brushfire, Lauderdale Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m.Monday, April 12 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 13:
•Simple assault- Taja McDonald, born 1988, 6514 Highway 513 Apt. A-3, Stonewall.
•Simple assault, two counts- Delontay P.Scott, born 1992, 33030 Davis Street Apt. 4, Meridian.
•Domestic violence- Daquaries R.Brown, born 1995, 1610 24th Street, Meridian.
•Domestic violence- Shondrea L. Ivy, born 1999, 1801 24th Street, Meridian.
•Disturbance of a business -Shatina R.Posey, born 1979, 4231 23rd Ave. Meridian.
•Willful trespassing-Curtis Scott, born 1976, 1308 43rd Ave. Meridian.
•Possession of a controlled substance-Christopher McSwain, born 1981, homeless.
•Required permit; open burn-Alfred Turner, born 1941, 310 53rd Ave. Apt. A., Meridian.
•DUI/other-Dustin C. Cottles, born 1997, 8777 Okatibbee Dam Road, Collinsville. Cottles is also charged with shoplifting.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Monday, April 12 to Tuesday, April:
Robbery
•400 block of Lake Drive at 5:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle
•2300 block of Highway 45 North
Auto burglary
•3500 block of Highway 39 North
•200 block of North Frontage Road
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
•2000 block of Mosby Road at 12:24 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday, April 12 and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, April 13:
•Seat belt sheriff’s office-Clifton Earl Burnham,58, 2250 North Hills Street, Meridian. Burnham is also charged with child restraint law, child endangerment and driving under the influence, first offense.
•Probation violation/parole- Charlsa Russell Donohue,47,6102 Highway 493, Meridian.
•Probation violation/parole-Elton Lamon Fairley,35,2435 40th Avenue, Meridian.
•Contempt of court child support/two counts-William Michael Ferderer,54,1187 47th Ave., Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer-Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 24, 14452 Highway 503, Meridian. McKinney is also charged with resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 13:
Disturbing the family
•Newton End Road, Collinsville.
Accident unknown
•Twitley Branch Road/Barrett Road, Collinsville
Meet complainant
•State Blvd.Extension,Meridian.
•Briarwood Road, Meridian.
Suspicious person
•28th Ave., Meridian.
Accident with no injures
•Newell Road, Meridian.
•West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville.
•Highway 80 West, Meridian.
•Jeff Davis School Road/ Tommie Cocker Drive, Meridian.
Accident with injures
•Willow Lake Road, Collinsville.
Theft
•Highway 496
Disturbance
•Highway 496
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 13:
•No runs
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, April 12 to Tuesday April 13:
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 60 emergency runs Tuesday at 3:24 p.m.
