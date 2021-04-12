Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI - Garland Murray, born in 1991, 1924 26th Ave., Meridian. Murray is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disorderly conduct - Jeffery McKennis, born in 1967, 73 CR 2671, Shubuta.
• Shoplifting - Mercedes B. Clark, born in 1989, 1801 24th St. Apt. G2, Meridian.
• Stalking - Michael C. French, born in 1967, 2502 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. French is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Eddie J. Davis, born in 1989, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights. Meridian.
• DUI - Michael L. Leggio, born in 1978, 6656 Planters Row Ln., Plantersville, Texas.
• Disorderly conduct - Keisha Robinson, born in 1996, 803 29th St. Apt. 1722, Meridian. Robinson is also charged with indecent exposure.
• Disturbance of a business - Deghanda L. Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Miles D. Jones, born in 1982, 7073 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Rodriquez Winfield, born in 1986, 2436 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Corey L. Reed, born in 1987, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 2200 block of 47th Ave., 8:25 p.m.
• 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., 7:55 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:14 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 39N, 2:28 p.m.
Shootings
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 3:55 p.m.
• 300 block of Rubush Ave., 4:40 a.m.
• 2000 block of 19th St., 5:57 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Escape/felony - Russell Jonah Adams, 33, 2403 Hillcrest Dr., Meridian. Adams is also charged with burglary/dwelling house, probation violation/parole, burglary/commercial bldg., felon in possession of a firearm.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Ricky Vaughn Breland, 42, 1478 Sand Flat Rd., Meridian. Breland is also charged with failure to signal, seat belt violation, failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.
• Fleeing arrest - Calanda Keion Clayton, 43, 1621 29th Ave., Meridian. Clayton is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Disturbance of family - Hunter Ray Cottles, 21, 8777 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville. Cottles is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/second offense - Jessica Cerese Culpepper, 38, 4448 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Culpepper is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, possession of controlled substance, switched tag/license plate.
• DUI/first offense - Hank Gandy III, 19, 110 Gandy Lane, Quitman. Gandy III is also charged with careless driving, improper equipment, improper/failure to signal.
• Failure to appear - James Earl Griffin, 31, 1441 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Joshua Allen Jones, 37, 8915 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Miles Demetris Jones, 38, 7073 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Victoria Nicole Jones, 35, 8915 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Ronald Wayne McGowin Jr., 31, 13181 Newton End Rd., Collinsville.
• Public drunk - John Edward Palmer Jr., 35, 15083 Hwy. 39N, DeKalb. Palmer is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Dewayne Rhine, 24, 2332 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - John Cody Stogner, 19, 72 N Mill Creek Rd., Sumrall. Stogner is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• DUI/second offense - Carl Sanford Wells, 41, 1126 Aycock Rd., Meridian. Wells is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, expired tag, suspended driver’s license, seat belt violation.
• Domestic violence felony/four counts - Steven Daniel Willis, 36, 8366 Cook Rd., Meridian. Willis is also charged with probation violation/parole, felon in possession of a firearm, petit larceny.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Hwy. 45 by-pass.
Burglary
• Hwy. 496 - April 9.
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
• Hwy. 496 - April 11
Accident no injuries
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Accident with injuries
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Country Place Dr.
Accident unknown
• Camelia Lane.
• Twitley Branch Rd., Collinsville.
Domestic violence
• Pine Springs Rd.
• Prisock Rd.
Meet complainant
• State Blvd. Ext.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
April 9, 2021
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire, Ball Diamond Rd. (Collinsville).
• Assist gas leak, Dale Dr. (Marion).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale, Long Creek).
April 10, 2021
• Structure fire, Maiden Rd. (Collinsville, Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Jeff Davis School Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, Country Place Dr. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, W. Parkway (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
