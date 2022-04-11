Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Simple assault - Jonathan Ruttley, born in 1991, 4714 22nd St., Meridian. Ruttley is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

• Disorderly conduct - Carrie B. Landrum, born in 1964, 2639 St Luke St., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Latonya Brown, born in 1975, 287 State Line Rd. Apt. B, Oak Grove. Brown is also charged with child endangerment/two counts.

• DUI - Michael W. Shaifer Jr., born in 1989, 805 Church St., Port Gibson.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Destiny N. Holloman, born in 1999, 76 CR 678, Quitman.

• DUI - Nicolas S. Juarez, born in 1995, 240 Knight Parker Rd., Meridian.

• DUI - Trevor McKenzie, born in 1992, 10511 CR 632, Philadelphia.

• DUI - Kamalakar Gaddam, born in 1980, 2101 Willow Bend Dr., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Debra Prather, born in 1958, 4100 40th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Stolen vehicles

• 2300 block of D St., 6:28 a.m.

• 1400 block of 49th Ave., 9:20 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 11:48 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 600 block of 21st St., 5:04 p.m.

Shootings

• 3400 block of North Hills St., 5:22 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Domestic violence, felony - Damian Devon Barfield, 28, 5391 Charlie Dunn Rd., Toomsuba.

• Probation violation/parole - Kamayi Rsheed Cole, 27, 4600 Pacific St., Meridian.

• Driving under the influence of other substance - Tahsianna Lashawn Foster, 17, 3113 Valley St., Meridian. Foster is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/four counts - Ashley M. Knox, 38, 1733 45th Ave., Meridian. Knox is also charged with failure to appear.

• DUI/first offense - Breanna Marie Lewis, 24, 2356 Hwy. 491, Meridian. Lewis is also charged with no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Kevin Cantrell Lewis, 38, 11785 Sage Rd., Collinsville. Lewis is also charged with careless driving.

• Court order/mandatory days - Constance Rachelle McRae, 29, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Gerald Evan Ricks, 57, 2170 Wells Rd., Little Rock, Miss.

• Failure to appear/two counts - Alex Martin Scott, 25, 105 Shields Rd., Meridian.

• Trespassing - Christopher Brian Temple, 40, 1291 Sanders St., Scooba.

• DUI/first offense - James Cliffton Tidmore III, 35, 7916 David Newell Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to pay/three counts - Curtis Lenard Walker, 50, 4203 East Oldwire Rd., Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

In possession/p

• Briarwood Rd.

Traffic stop

• 26th Ave.

• North Hills St.

• Causeyville Rd.

Safey check point

• Zero Rd/Causeyville Rd.

Domestic violence

• Charlie Dunn Rd.

Disturbance

• Kewanee Rd.

Burglary already occupied

• Valley Rd.

• Marion

Burglary

• Faith Lane.

Theft

• State Blvd. Ext.

Accident with injuries

• Old Hwy. 19SE.

Assault

• Causeyville Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 3309 7th; 5224 Valley; 2213 17th.

• Power line down - 4915 Poplar Springs.

• Not reported - 2409 Old Marion; 2213 17th; 619 48th.

• Alarm system activation - 1900 24th.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 193 Frontage; 2301 5th.

• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 2213 17th.

• Heat from short circuit - 523 56th.

• Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator - 601 22nd.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Emergency medical service call - Breckenridge Dr. (Russell). • Structure fire assist - Harrison Dr. (Martin).

• Brushfire - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).

• Structure fire assist - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale).

• Structure fire assist - Fred Haguewood Rd. (Causeyville).

• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

• Brushfire - Suqualena/Meehan Rd. (Meehan).

• Brushfire - Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey, Northeast).

• Motor vehicle accident - Old Hwy. 19SE (Southeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

