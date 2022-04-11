Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Simple assault - Jonathan Ruttley, born in 1991, 4714 22nd St., Meridian. Ruttley is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Carrie B. Landrum, born in 1964, 2639 St Luke St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Latonya Brown, born in 1975, 287 State Line Rd. Apt. B, Oak Grove. Brown is also charged with child endangerment/two counts.
• DUI - Michael W. Shaifer Jr., born in 1989, 805 Church St., Port Gibson.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Destiny N. Holloman, born in 1999, 76 CR 678, Quitman.
• DUI - Nicolas S. Juarez, born in 1995, 240 Knight Parker Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Trevor McKenzie, born in 1992, 10511 CR 632, Philadelphia.
• DUI - Kamalakar Gaddam, born in 1980, 2101 Willow Bend Dr., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Debra Prather, born in 1958, 4100 40th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of D St., 6:28 a.m.
• 1400 block of 49th Ave., 9:20 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 11:48 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 600 block of 21st St., 5:04 p.m.
Shootings
• 3400 block of North Hills St., 5:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence, felony - Damian Devon Barfield, 28, 5391 Charlie Dunn Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Kamayi Rsheed Cole, 27, 4600 Pacific St., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Tahsianna Lashawn Foster, 17, 3113 Valley St., Meridian. Foster is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/four counts - Ashley M. Knox, 38, 1733 45th Ave., Meridian. Knox is also charged with failure to appear.
• DUI/first offense - Breanna Marie Lewis, 24, 2356 Hwy. 491, Meridian. Lewis is also charged with no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Kevin Cantrell Lewis, 38, 11785 Sage Rd., Collinsville. Lewis is also charged with careless driving.
• Court order/mandatory days - Constance Rachelle McRae, 29, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Gerald Evan Ricks, 57, 2170 Wells Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Alex Martin Scott, 25, 105 Shields Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Christopher Brian Temple, 40, 1291 Sanders St., Scooba.
• DUI/first offense - James Cliffton Tidmore III, 35, 7916 David Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay/three counts - Curtis Lenard Walker, 50, 4203 East Oldwire Rd., Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
In possession/p
• Briarwood Rd.
Traffic stop
• 26th Ave.
• North Hills St.
• Causeyville Rd.
Safey check point
• Zero Rd/Causeyville Rd.
Domestic violence
• Charlie Dunn Rd.
Disturbance
• Kewanee Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Valley Rd.
• Marion
Burglary
• Faith Lane.
Theft
• State Blvd. Ext.
Accident with injuries
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Assault
• Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 3309 7th; 5224 Valley; 2213 17th.
• Power line down - 4915 Poplar Springs.
• Not reported - 2409 Old Marion; 2213 17th; 619 48th.
• Alarm system activation - 1900 24th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 193 Frontage; 2301 5th.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 2213 17th.
• Heat from short circuit - 523 56th.
• Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator - 601 22nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call - Breckenridge Dr. (Russell). • Structure fire assist - Harrison Dr. (Martin).
• Brushfire - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire assist - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale).
• Structure fire assist - Fred Haguewood Rd. (Causeyville).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Brushfire - Suqualena/Meehan Rd. (Meehan).
• Brushfire - Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey, Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident - Old Hwy. 19SE (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
