Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Herman R. Ashford, born in 1951, 1214 33rd Ave., Meridian. Asford is also charged with trespassing/two counts, giving false information.
• Shoplifting - Christopher D. Randle, born in 1990, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba. Randle is also charged with trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Charles R. Webb, born in 1986, 506 Front St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Bobby R. Carlisle Jr., born in 1951, 2518 17th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Danny E. Irby, born in 1964, 1626 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian. Holt is also charged with malicious mischief, willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Mario A. Thompson, born in 1977, 8132 S Exchange Ave. Chicago, Ill. Thompson is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Jadarius Rush, born in 2002, 2603 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jasson S. Naylor, born in 1976, 4383 Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Simple assault/threat - Kelil Rush, born in 1992, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. D4, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3800 block of Oakdale Ave., 8:06 a.m.
• 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 3:05 a.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 47th Ave., 9:02 a.m.
Robbery
• 1900 block of 20th Ave., 11:52 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Donald Earl Alexander, 38, 5295 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance with intent, probation violation/parole/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Aaron Dustin Bedwell, 17, 471 Dogwood Hills Ln., Gallion, Ala.
• Rape/statutory - Daniel Glenn Clark, 41, 5730 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Justin Blake Fitzgerald, 35, 1905 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Murder - James Alexander Starks, 31, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Starks is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, burglary/dwelling house.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Livan Turyamusiima, 32, 7335 Woodridge Ave., Woodridge, Ill.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Theft
• Alamucha/Whynot, Toomsuba.
Accident no injuries
• Marion Russell Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Assist, (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, S Flora Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Assist, Hwy. 45N (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 98 emergency runs Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m.
