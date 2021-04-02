Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Shoplifting/two counts - Herman R. Ashford, born in 1951, 1214 33rd Ave., Meridian. Asford is also charged with trespassing/two counts, giving false information.

• Shoplifting - Christopher D. Randle, born in 1990, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba. Randle is also charged with trespassing.

• Shoplifting - Charles R. Webb, born in 1986, 506 Front St. Apt. 1, Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Bobby R. Carlisle Jr., born in 1951, 2518 17th St., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Danny E. Irby, born in 1964, 1626 28th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian. Holt is also charged with malicious mischief, willful trespassing.

• Shoplifting - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Mario A. Thompson, born in 1977, 8132 S Exchange Ave. Chicago, Ill. Thompson is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Disorderly conduct - Jadarius Rush, born in 2002, 2603 29th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Jasson S. Naylor, born in 1976, 4383 Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Simple assault/threat - Kelil Rush, born in 1992, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. D4, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Stolen vehicles

• 3800 block of Oakdale Ave., 8:06 a.m.

• 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 3:05 a.m.

Shootings

• 1300 block of 47th Ave., 9:02 a.m.

Robbery

• 1900 block of 20th Ave., 11:52 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Donald Earl Alexander, 38, 5295 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance with intent, probation violation/parole/two counts.

• DUI/first offense - Aaron Dustin Bedwell, 17, 471 Dogwood Hills Ln., Gallion, Ala.

• Rape/statutory - Daniel Glenn Clark, 41, 5730 19th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Justin Blake Fitzgerald, 35, 1905 35th Ave., Meridian.

• Murder - James Alexander Starks, 31, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Starks is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, burglary/dwelling house.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Livan Turyamusiima, 32, 7335 Woodridge Ave., Woodridge, Ill.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Theft

• Alamucha/Whynot, Toomsuba.

Accident no injuries

• Marion Russell Rd., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Assist, (Clarkdale).

• Emergency medical service call, S Flora Dr. (Lauderdale).

• Assist, Hwy. 45N (Marion).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 98 emergency runs Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m.

 

