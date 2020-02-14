Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
Feb. 13
• Fugitive from justice - Alicia F. Yates, born in 1986, 283 Harper Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Gabrielle Cole, born in 1996, 1716 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tony Moffite, born in 1987, 1655 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Billy Jones, born in 1960, 2201 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Corrie Hancock, born in 1999, 5560 Causeyville Road Meridian. Hancock is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Shoplifting - Jeremy S. Spann, born in 1989, 451 Hickory Grove Road, Daleville.
Feb. 14
• DUI/third offense or greater - Henry Pruitt, born in 1993, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Michael McClelland, born in 1987, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 18, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday:
Auto burglary
• At 4:30 p.m., Feb. 13, 4500 block of 11th St.
Residential burglary
• At 1139 a.m., Feb. 13, 4200 block of 38th St.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from Thursday to Friday.
• Burglary/Commercial - Preston Jacob Allen, 19, 1705 Old Marion Road, Meridian. Allen is also charged with destroying public property/felony.
• Felon in possession of a firearm/two counts - Kristopher Wayne Butler, 27, 342 Anderson Lane, Quitman.
• Murder - Jemarcus S. Grace, 27, 208 30th Ave. South, Meridian. Grace is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Probation violation/parole - Semaj Diondre Hall, 21, 3904 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm. - Andrew Chandler Hubbard, 40, 3311 1st St., Meridian. Hubbard is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Probation violation/parole - LaKeith Javon Jones, 30, 4313 Hooper St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Micheal Santino McClelland, 32, 2823 40th Ave. Meridian. McClelland is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Harvey Jake Raines, 59, 2915 Schanrock Road, Meridian. Raines is also charged with an expired tag, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Jermaine Marquez Ramsey, 23, 557 Sweetgum Bottom Rd., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• DUI/fourth offense/felony - Ginger Nolina Willis, 39, 3976 Mills Road, Conehatta.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday:
Stop suspicious
• Pine Springs-State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
• North Frontage Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday:
• No incident found, 24th St.
• Medical assist, Church Ave.
• Medical assist, 11th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
