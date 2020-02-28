Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 and 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28:
• Trespassing - Cullen J. Gentzyel, born in 2000, 3111 13th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jessica Street, born in 1985, 5727 Oak St., Meridian. Street is also charged with trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Kabreshay Clayton, born in 1999, 2415 40th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Felma N. Bryant, born in 1968, 1208 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Maxine Windham, born in 1967, 2003 26th Ave. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• DUI - Rodney D. Walk, born in 1987, 1979A Bunk Newell Road, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Joeies Rogers, born in 1995, 3812 28th St., Meridian. Rogers is also charged with interfering with police.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, to Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Commercial burglary
• 1300 block of B St., 1:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of Bragg Ave., 3:11 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 6:33 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road,, 6:58 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 and 8:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Cordeyair Akili Brown, 24, 623 44th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with fleeing arrest, disregard of traffic device, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Donnell Traevon Caraway, 23, 1010 S Main St., Newton. Caraway is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• No driver’s license - Jannetta Latrice Lard, 28, 9304 Kewanee Road, Lauderdale. Lard is also charged with improper equipment.
• Felony DUI - Demetrius Tyreece Portis, 33, 4602 East Prisock Road, Lauderdale. Portis is also charged with disregard of traffic device, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Suspended driver’s license - Lavaris Antonio Portis, 35, 6929 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba. Portis is also charged with child support/failure to pay, improper passing, insurance card law in vehicle, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• Suspended driver’s license - Johnnie L. Roberts, 72, 6445 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba. Roberts is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Marco Sanchez Seals, 30, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Seals is also charged with no driver’s license.
• No driver’s license - Johnny Clay Taylor, 47, 2701 Chandler St., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Jeffery Miller Walker, 49, 10271 Morgan Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 North-North Hills St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39 BP- Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• 18th St.-16th Ave., Meridian.
Chase in progress
• 29th Ave.-7th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday.
• False call, 22nd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 40th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday:
• Emergency medical service call, Greenhill Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Springs (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
