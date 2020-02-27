Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 and 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27:
• A counterfeit instrument, forgery/uttering - Adrian B. Turner, 289 Albertwood Road, Preston.
• Malicious mischief - Johnny Ruffin, born in 2002, 107 71st Place, Apt. A66, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with trespassing.
• Willful trespassing - Joe Moore, born in 1975, 3211 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Joniqua Hudson, born in 1984, 1423 26th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, to Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 12:08 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 6200 block of Oakland Heights St., 11:51 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 and 8:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
• DUI/first offense - Purvis Zabarcus Jermaine Burrage, 38, 1606 43rd Ave., Meridian. Burrage is also charged with improper equipment, failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, no license resident.
• Failure to appear - Teashley Janey Collins, 28, 2116 15th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jerry Dale Eakes, 37, 10796 McKeithen Lane, Collinsville. Eakes is also charged with no liability insurance.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Kristy Shanice Hood, 32, 3013 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Bridgette Y. Martin, 37, 1626 Lizzie Road, Meridian. Martin is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Uttering forgery - Adrian Bernard Turner, 43, 4107 58th Place, Meridian. Turner is also charged with false pretense.
• DUI/first offense - Jjazzlyn Woods, 20, 7908 Lago Vista, Las Vegas, Nevada. Woods is also charged with careless driving, disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stop suspicious
• South Frontage Rd.-Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 North-North Hills St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday.
• Medical assist, 59th Ave.
• Outside fire, Hwy. 11/80.
• Smoke/odor removal, 26th Ave.
• Outside fire, 24th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Saturday through Tuesday:
Feb. 22
• Structure fire, Hwy. 80 West (Lost Gap, South, Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
Feb. 23
• Motor vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Drive (Northeast).
Feb. 24
• Emergency medical service call, Woods Road (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call, Russell-Mt. Gilead Road (Toomsuba).
Feb. 25
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Road (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.