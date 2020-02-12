Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Simple assault - Crystal Orr, born in 1958, 5940 Hwy. 145 South, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Jayson Agent, born in 1982, 5201 Brookens Road, Meridian. Agent is also charged with domestic violence.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles D. Kirkland, born in 1963, 4236 Hanging Moss Road, Jackson.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Ellen Allen, born in 2000, 2031 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Allen is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first/other - Jennifer L. Wheat, born in 1994, 2281 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Cameron C. Gowdy, born in 1997, 6481 Cricket Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Drive, Stonewall. Wolverton is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of business.
• Robbery-armed - James Parker Jr., 19. Parker Jr. is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday:
Auto burglary
• At 7:50 a.m., Feb. 11, 2400 block of Old Marion Road.
• At 5:52 p.m., Feb. 11, 3100 block of Hwy. 39 North.
Residential burglary
• At 11:15 a.m., Feb 11, 1800 block of 30th Ave.
• At 7:28 p.m., Feb. 11, 500 block of C St.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from Tuesday.
• Trespass upon enclosed land of another - Ellen Joesie Allen, 19, 8782 Okatibbee Dam Road, Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property-felony - William Len Fleming, 45, 1114 Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jamie Daron Greer, 33, 5691 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Robert L. Johnson, 76. 4521 Paulding St. Johnson is also charged with careless driving
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Charles Kirkland, 57, 4236 Hanging Moss, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday:
Stop suspicious
• 37th Ave., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Assault
• 5th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday:
• Medical assist, Hwy. 39 North.
• Vehicle fire, Lizelia Road.
• No incident found, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North.
• Extrication of victim(s) Hwy. 39 North.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Sandflat Loop (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, MM169 (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Espey Hedgepeth Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.