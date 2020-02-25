Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Feb. 20 and 6 a.m. Feb. 25:
• Willful trespassing - Evon L. Lanier, born in 1992, 2213 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Anthony L. Evans, born in 1996, 1408 46th Ave., Meridian. Evans is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, giving false information.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Dewayne E. Key, born in 1962, 1118 34th Ave. Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Lashannon T. Chaney, born in 1977, 2704 Valley Road Lot 123, Meridian.
• DUI/first - Christopher M. Cotton, born in 1989, 11587 Burrage Road, Enterprise.
• Domestic violence - John Tubby, born in 1993, 610 MLK Jr. Drive, Meridian. Tubby is also charged with public drunk.
• Domestic violence - Jacoby Dunnigan, born in 1989, 4708 5th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - John Tubby, born in 1993, 610 MLK Jr. Drive, Meridian.
• Joyriding - Kelvin Marsh, born in 1981, 1209 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Deona L. Culpepper, born in 2000, 537 Zion Hampton Road, Collinsville.
• Domestic violence - Marcqus Collins, born in 1984, 1438 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Jamarious D. Burton, born in 1989, 2305 D St. Apt. D1, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Scequante J. Emerson, born in 1987, 503 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Leonard Bell, born in 1981, 58 McFarland Road, Heidelberg.
• DUI/third/refusal - Tyrees Brown, born in 1981, 6554 Chickasaw St., Marion.
• DUI/first/other - Micah Smith, born in 1984, 2765 Hickory Little Rock Road, Hickory.
• Disorderly conduct - Corrie Hancock, born in 1999, 5560 Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Keen L. Young, born in 1998, 3710 Valley St., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Zachary Cole, born in 1967, 2810 26th St., Meridian. Cole is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first - Fredrick Goree, born in 1968, homeless. Goree is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, giving false information.
• Malicious mischief - Mary A. Robbins, born in 1952, 1927 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian. Robbins is also charged with willful trespassing, petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Christopher Tinsley, born in 1988, 3309 State Blvd. Apt. 2, Meridian.
• Simple assault on a minor/two counts - Jeffery Sims, born in 1979, 507 CR 514, Meridian.
• DUI/second/refusal - Jamie French, born in 1971, 107 71st Place, Apt. A85, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Christian T. Rodger, born in 1996, 10827 Frazier Rd., Bailey.
• Public profanity - Jerico Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Feb. 20, 2020, to Feb. 25, 2020.
Robbery
• 100 block of Russell Drive, 7:29 p.m., Feb. 20.
• 1800 block of 24th Ave., 9 p.m., Feb. 22.
Auto burglary
• 1100 block of 48th Ave., 5:33 p.m., Feb. 21.
• 3500 block of 35th St., 8:58 a.m., Feb. 22.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 10:02 a.m., Feb. 22.
• 5800 block of 20th St. Ext., 10:27 a.m., Feb. 22.
• 2300 block of South Frontage Rd., 2:18 p.m., Feb. 22.
• 2100 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:27 a.m., Feb. 24.
Residential burglary
• 1200 block of 46th Ave., 3:39 p.m., Feb. 21.
• 2700 block of 40th St., 11:49 a.m., Feb. 23.
• 2000 block of 23rd St., 10:18 a.m., Feb. 24.
• 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 8:33 p.m., Feb. 24.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brandi Nichole Brumfield, 40, 3246 Russell Topton Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Curtis Edwards Gully Jr., 28, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Tony Sanchez Jones, 35, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Jones is also charged with obstructing traffic device, insurance card law in vehicle, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, obstructing traffic.
• Suspended driver’s license - Demetrius Tyreece Portis, 33, 4602 East Prisock Road, Lauderdale. Portis is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
• Court order/mandatory days - Laderrick Q. Rencher, 44, 7455 Lizelia Road, Marion.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Christian Tyler Rodgers, 23, 10827 Frazier Road, Bailey.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday.
• Unauthorized burning, A St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 61st Court.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.