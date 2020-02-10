Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected.