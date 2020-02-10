Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Malicious mischief - Derrick Watts, born in 1982, 600 49th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Richard K. Caffey, born in 1995, 11458 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Spencer Robinson, born in 1985, 7410 Bronson Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Javeon Davis, born in 1996, 1310 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Franchesca Y. Johnson, born in 1987, 3315 21st St., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Sandy L. Allen, born in 1984, 4605 Hooper St., Meridian.
• Larceny/Trespass - Jonathan Carey, born in 1982, 1309 61st Court, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jennifer C. Cox, born in 1978, 2597 Paragon Road, Gilbertown, Ala.
• Petit larceny - Kenmonte Wooten, born in 2000, 2525 36th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Dallas Bible, born in 1962, 5873 B Omitted Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Otis L. Lewis, born in 1963, 527 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Jennifer King, born in 1999, 41 CR 10, Stringer.
• Public drunk - Larry Pierce, born in 1978, 3302 Railroad St., Meridian.
• DUI/second/other - Donald L. Smith, born in 1991, 199 CR 3541, Enterprise. Smith is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Marilyn Waldron, born in 1976, 348 48th Ct., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shauntez Lanier, born in 1987, 4116 19th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Gregory L. Rice, born in 1996, 2010 38th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Kacy J. Reed, born in 1979, 2408 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kevin Walker, born in 1986, 1724 10th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Stolen vehicles
• At 1:44 p.m. on Feb. 7, 1200 block of South Frontage Road.
Auto burglary
• At 9:44 a.m. on Feb. 7, 1900 block of 23rd Ave.
• At 4:29 p.m. on Feb. 7, 1600 block of North Hills St.
• At 11:21 a.m. on Feb. 8, 500 block of 55th Ave.
• At 11:13 a.m. on Feb. 9, 500 block of 17th Ave.
Residential burglary
• At 5:33 p.m. on Feb. 9, 4900 block of 30th St.
• At 12:52 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2400 block of 35th Ave.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Arson - Richard Kaine Caffey, 24, 5196 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• No driver’s license - Shaquondre D. Cole, 23, 2600 Old Amy Road 411, Laurel. Cole is also charged with improper equipment, no license tag.
• Failure to pay - Devontae Vontrez Darden, 24, 9715 Gowdy Road, Lauderdale.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Javeon Malik Davis, 24, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Olivia Michelle Dunnigan, 31, 3709 10th St., Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Alejandro Rojas Espino, 53, 4003 33rd Ave., Meridian. Espino is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Driving with suspended license - Tedter Lonenell Evans, 39, 2713 Edgewood Road, Meridian. Evans is also charged with improper equipment.
• Contempt of court - Jamie Daron Greer, 33, 5691 Russell-Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Shaun Zackary Guthrie, 34, 4244 Zero Road, Zero.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Charles Michael Humphrey, 55, 4188 Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
• Stalking - James S. Johnigan, 46, 440 Brown Road, Porterville.
• Contempt of court - Lakeith Javon Jones, 30, 4313 Hooper St., Meridian.
• Driving with suspended license - Dianne Lard, 47, 501 College St., York, Ala. Lard is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• No driver’s license - Rodriqus Rashun Lee, 29, 200 23rd St. B6, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Michael Harold McDonald, 48, 3147 Office Lake Road, Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine/three counts - Rocquez Donsha Moore, 25, 1902 26th Ave., Meridian. Moore is also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• DUI/first offense - Ruben Morgan, 66, 1324 Bunkum Road, Ward, Ala. Morgan is also charged with careless driving.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Milon James Roberts, 24, 10401 Rd. 601, Philadelphia. Roberts is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag.
• Simple assault/two counts - Spencer A. Robinson, 34, 7410 Bronson Road, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Melissa Rose, 34, 1905 35th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Zachary Kyle Shelton, 26, 4021 KOA Campground Road, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Martin L. Stamper, 56, 12267 Thea Road, Collinsville. Stamper is also charged with careless driving.
• Suspended driver’s license - James Poe Thomas, 48, 5621 Hwy. 45 bypass.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Demarcus Diontes Thompson, 29, 2293 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian. Thompson is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle - Titiana Shantrice Tinsley, 32, 4211 Hooper St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Dallas Walk, 18, 4550 35th Ave., Meridian. Walk is also charged with seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Matthew Clark Walker, 31, 7816 Hookston Road, Collinsville. Walker is also charged with trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• North Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39-18th St., Meridian.
• North Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 45-Lauderdale Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39 bypass, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39 bypass-Russell Drive, Meridian.
• Interstate 20/59-MM 153, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• 12401 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
Burglary
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Chase in progress
• Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.
Accident
• Old 31st Ave.-Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
Feb. 7
• Smoke/odor removal, College Drive.
• Dispatched and canceled en route 11th Ave.
• Medical assist, North Hills St.
Feb. 8
• Outside fire, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Public service, Bonita Lakes Drive.
Feb. 9
• False alarm, 41st Ave.
• No incident found, Interstate 20.
• Medical assist, 35th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 North.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
Feb. 7
• Emergency medical service call, Northeast Pines (Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Northeast Lauderdale Lane (Northeast).
• Structure fire, Aycock Road (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
Feb. 8
• Emergency medical service call, Liberty Church Road (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Structure fire, Woods Road (Suqualena, Collinsville).
Feb. 9
• Emergency medical service call, Myers Road (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, Mt. Horeb (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20.
• Emergency medical service call, Centerhill-Martin Road (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
