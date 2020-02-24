Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Chentashiana Jarmal Anderson, 26, 3013 9th St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Daniel Robert Baxley, 35, 1636 59th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lenzell Baylor, 60, 2023 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Kasonnah Michelle Bradley, 36, 4607 11th St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Shiketha Yvonda Clayton, 32, 2907 Chandler St. Apt. 10, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Courtney Renaldo Coleman Jr., 21, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Coleman Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation/two counts, insurance card law in vehicle, violation of order or agreement.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Raymond Donald Creel, 61, 1505 Long Creek Road, Meridian. Creel is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• No driver’s license - Justin Alexander Davis, 23, 3000 10th Ave., Meridian. Davis is also charged with driving without headlights, no license tag.
• No driver’s license - Charles Landricas Dunnigan, 34, 5309 31st Place, Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• DUI/first offense - Tammy Jean Fisher, 56, 3103 Russell Camp Road, Meridian. Fisher is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Van Daryl Gavin, 60, 714 57th St., Meridian. Gavin is also charged with careless driving.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Shawn Michael Gibbs, 32, 8894 State Coach Lane, Lauderdale. Gibbs is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, littering.
• Possession of controlled substance - Marqueze Brandell Gordon, 32, 4403 Highland Park Drive, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Ticondria Myeshia Gray, 22, 200 5th Ave., South, Meridian. Gray is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jamie Daron Greer, 33, 5691 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• No driver’s license - Michael Deshay Griffin, 44, 824 Chestnut, Philadelphia.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Curtis Edwards Gully Jr., 28, 1312 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Uttering forgery - Tirrell Devon Hubbard, 42, 315 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Timothy John Neal, 49, 8857 CR 420, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Jaquantus Deshun Phillips, 22, 3004 Mt. Barton Place, Meridian. Phillips is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Dekoyius L. Reed, 34, 5275 Water Valley Road, Meridian. Reed is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance/two counts.
• Bad check-felony - Marian Roncali, 44, 808 Pecan Road, Newton.
• Suspended driver’s license - Adam Thomas Rue, 25, 4677 Valley Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Jakoyius Ruffin, 15, 7701 Whitaker Rd., Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Violation of order or agreement - Kiana Bria Ruffin, 23, 8447 North East Pines Drive, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Jeffery Marcell Sims, 40, 507 CR Hwy. 514, Meridian. Sims is also charged with speeding, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Earl Smith Jr., 34, 1600 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Lionel Isaiah Townsend, 21, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Christopher M. Watson, 31, 7779 Espey Rd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Antonio C. Williams, 45, 4310 3rd St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with failure to yield right of way, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Quail Run Rd., Meridian.
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Bigelow Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• South Frontage Rd., Meridian.
• Interstate 20 EB, MM 153, Meridian.
• 10th Ave.-18th St., Meridian.
• Bolen-Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39 by-pass, Meridian.
• 10th Ave.-18th St., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
Accident
• Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
Feb. 22
• Overpressure rupture, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 South.
• Outside fire, 29th Ave.
• Medical assist, St. Luke St.
Feb. 23
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
Feb. 21
• Emergency medical service call, Richardson Rd. (Martin).
• Emergency medical service call, Fred Haguewood Rd. (Southeast).
Feb. 22
• Structure fire, Hwy. 80 West (Lost Gap, South, Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
Feb. 23
• Motor vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Dr. (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.