Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• DUI/first/other - Jaylen James, born in 2001, 6309 Oakland Park St., Meridian.
• Contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a minor - Angel S. Chaney, born in 1990, 2126 9th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday:
Stolen vehicles
• At 1:07 p.m., Feb. 10, 2000 block of 38th Ave.
Auto burglary
• At 2:49 p.m. Feb. 10, 3700 block of 42nd St.
• At 6:55 p.m. Feb. 10, 5300 block of Arthur St.
Residential burglary
• At 10:08 a.m., Feb. 10, 5600 block of Manning St.
• 10:44 a.m., Feb. 10, 1900 block of 15th Ave.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from Monday.
• Simple assault - Taylor Danielle McDaniel, 23, 224 McDaniel Road, Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - John Joseph Nelson, 47, 4308 20th St., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Ladarius Dewayne Rush, 29, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
• Carry concealed weapon - Caleb Ray Tanner, 20, 6955 CR 356, Meridian. Tanner is also charged with exhibit weapons, 3 or more persons.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday:
Accident/intoxicated driver
• Old 31st Ave.-Valley Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday:
• Vehicle accident, 22nd Ave. South.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, King Road.
• False alarm, 44th Ave.
• Cooking fire, 24th St.
• Severe weather stand by, 56th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Valley St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, W Hwy. 80 (Lost Gap, Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Alice Dr. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
