Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Domestic violence - Jeffery Smith, born in 1998, 4611 Paulding St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Lorenzo Rupert, born in 1965, 4718 Royal Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Alexis D. Lee, born in 2001, 307 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Garland J. Murray, born in 1991, 1924 26th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 28th Ave., 10:05 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of North Hills St., 9:44 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3800 Poplar Springs Drive at 9:18 p.m.
Shootings
• 2100 block of Grand Ave. at 2:56 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Ricky Demon Hersey, 37, 2532 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Grand larceny - Ashley Joyce Kirkpatrick, 37, 5205 145 South, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Patsy Michele Lee, 44, 307 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Grand larceny - Jonathan Ray Scruggs, 32, 1955 Sam Lackey Road, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Joseph Dustin-Tyler Ulmer, 21, 480 CR 5133, Rose Hill. Ulmer is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Armed robbery
• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Bynum Road, Meridian.
Shooting
• Peavey Road South, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday, Feb. 18.
• False alarm, 34th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 46th Ave.
• Building fire, 10th St.
• Vehicle accident, 22nd Ave.
• Excessive heat, 7th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday, Feb. 18.
• Assist, Hwy. 19 South (Southeast, Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident/injuries, West Lauderdale Road (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
