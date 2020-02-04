Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
Feb. 3
• Giving false information - Starmeka A. Turner, born in 1991, 3710 19th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Kimberly T. Smith, born in 1994, 6241 Zero Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Pamela E. Norris, born in 1957, 1126 Aycock Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tecaria Miller, born in 1999, 6405 43rd Court, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• At 2:46 a.m. Feb. 4, 1300 block of North Frontage Road.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Destiny Hope Adams, 19, 12445 Ball Diamond Road, Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Vance Pickett Ashe,, 46, 71 White Chapel Road, Carriere, Miss.
• Contempt of court - Jamillian Montiiunque Benamon, 29, 1712 29th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Linda Yates Hatell, 64, 383 Briarwood Road Lot 148, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Sidney Henderson, 32, 1211 Pecan St., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Kevin J. Lawson, 69, 8820 Hillview Drive, Meridian. Lawson is also charged with expired tag, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Failure to appear/two counts - James Terrell Shelby, 43, 4302 40th Ave. Meridian. Shelby is also charged with failure to pay/five counts.
• Sexual battery - Dex Hunter Stone, 31, CMCF, Pearl.
• Felony DUI - Broderick Dwight Toole, 37, 4600 Arthur St., Meridian. Toole is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Eric Wayne Washington, 47, 204 Lovers Lane, Vicksburg. Washington is also charged with probation violation/parole, felon in possession of a firearm.
• No driver’s license - Jonie Chanell Williams, 32, 1913 MLK Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Stop suspicious
• Campground Road-Ethel Clayton, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39-31st St., Meridian.
Missing person
• Green Hill Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2020
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Building fire, Hwy. 11 South.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.