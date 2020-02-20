Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Ricky L. Floyd, born in 1964, 187 McGee St., Ackerman.
• Disorderly conduct - Thomas Snowden, born in 1991, homeless.
• Public intoxication - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Joshua Taylor, born in 1997, 3335 Old Lauderdale/Lizelia Rd., Lauderdale.
• Trespassing - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, homeless.
• Trespassing - Nova Perry, born in 1982, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Commercial burglary
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19 North, 8:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 400 block of 56th Ave., 4:55 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3800 block of 40th Ave., 4:45 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 25th Ave., 12:51 p.m.
• 1200 block of 6th St., 11:29 p.m.
• 400 block of 56th Ave., 5:54 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of firearm with possession of controlled substance - Kevin Thomas Bishop, 38, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Bishop is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Contempt of court - Jessica Noel Bolen-Sumrall, 28, 9800 Pinetree Drive, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Donald Lee Flowers, 45, 10643 Hwy. 491, Collinsville.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, 20, 5533 Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Zachary L. Pacheco, 21, 6105 Oakland Park St., Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine - Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 28, 216 Martin Luther King Drive, Meridian. Watson is also charged with probation violation/parole/two counts, felon in possession of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts, possession of drugs near church or school/five counts.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Kasey Dalton Wilkerson, 38, 3402 Russell Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian. Wilkerson is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm/two counts, burglary/commercial bldg., possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, simple assault.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, Feb. 19:
Shooting
• Peavey Road South, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Carl Price Road, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North.
• Outside fire, 2nd St. South.
• Medical assist, 21st St.
• False alarm, 44th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 11th St
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
