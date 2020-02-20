Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:

• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Ricky L. Floyd, born in 1964, 187 McGee St., Ackerman.

• Disorderly conduct - Thomas Snowden, born in 1991, homeless.

• Public intoxication - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian.

• Giving false information - Joshua Taylor, born in 1997, 3335 Old Lauderdale/Lizelia Rd., Lauderdale.

• Trespassing - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, homeless.

• Trespassing - Nova Perry, born in 1982, homeless.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:

Commercial burglary

• 1700 block of Hwy. 19 North, 8:30 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 400 block of 56th Ave., 4:55 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 3800 block of 40th Ave., 4:45 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2200 block of 25th Ave., 12:51 p.m.

• 1200 block of 6th St., 11:29 p.m.

• 400 block of 56th Ave., 5:54 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.

• Possession of firearm with possession of controlled substance - Kevin Thomas Bishop, 38, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Bishop is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

• Contempt of court - Jessica Noel Bolen-Sumrall, 28, 9800 Pinetree Drive, Meridian.

• Suspended driver’s license - Donald Lee Flowers, 45, 10643 Hwy. 491, Collinsville.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, 20, 5533 Causeyville Road, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Zachary L. Pacheco, 21, 6105 Oakland Park St., Meridian.

• Possession of cocaine - Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 28, 216 Martin Luther King Drive, Meridian. Watson is also charged with probation violation/parole/two counts, felon in possession of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts, possession of drugs near church or school/five counts.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Kasey Dalton Wilkerson, 38, 3402 Russell Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian. Wilkerson is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm/two counts, burglary/commercial bldg., possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, simple assault.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, Feb. 19:

Shooting

• Peavey Road South, Meridian.

Disturbance

• Carl Price Road, Toomsuba.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday, Feb. 19.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North.

• Outside fire, 2nd St. South.

• Medical assist, 21st St.

• False alarm, 44th Ave.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 11th St

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

