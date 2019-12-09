Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:

• Shoplifting - Richard C. Cumberland, born in 1988 10121 Rd 2826, Philadelphia.

• DUI/first/other - Freddie Martin, born in 1948, 2418 44th Ave, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Arielle N. Henderson, born in 1990, 2305 D St., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Zachary Allen, born in 1992, 9739 Okatibbee Road, Collinsville.

• DUI/first/other - Sidney Clayton, born in 1995, 831 Rice Road, Apt. 2118 Ridgeland.

• Simple assault/threat - Billy Eason, born in 1984, 1107 MLK Drive, Meridian.

• DUI/first/refusal - Broderic Toole, born in 1982, 302 Mill St., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Jacob Bolden, born in 1999, 3621 CR 45 Lisman, Ala.

• DUI/fourth offense/or subsequent - Rodrick Naylor, born in 1976, 2402 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.

• Shoplifting - David Roach, born in 1979, 2647 St. Luke St., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Whitney Stapp, born in 1993, homeless.

• Simple assault/threat - Ronald C. Dooley, born in 1960, 9892 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.

• DUI/first/other - Mason D. Howard, born in 1993, 2843 CR 672, Quitman.

• Petit larceny/two counts - Donald Willis, born in 1982, 2821 16th St., Meridian. Willis is also charged with simple assault/threat.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:

Commercial burglary

• 100 block of Russell Drive at 8:36 a.m.

• 2000 block of Mosby Road at 1:04 p.m.

• 900 block of North Frontage Road at 7:48 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 4700 block of 22nd St. at 2:43 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 1700 block of 14th St. at 3:56 p.m.

• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 6:40 p.m.

• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive at 7:58 a.m.

• 1200 block of 26th St. at 8:18 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 1500 block of 19th St. at 9:50 a.m.

• 3700 block of 42nd St. at 1:32 p.m.

• 1400 block of 30th Ave. at 2:22 p.m.

• 2100 block of 26th Ave. at 10:28 a.m.

• 2800 block of Myrtlewood Drive at 10:48 p.m.

Shootings

• 1300 block of 47th Ave. at 2:52 p.m.

• 1900 block of Hwy. 19 N at 6:43 p.m.

• 1500 block of 13th St. at 10:23 p.m.

• 1300 block of 16th St. at 11:58 p.m.

• 2300 block of 10th Ave. at 12:07 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.

• Public drunk - Anthony Louis Akin, 49, 8335 Hwy. 495, Meridian.

• No driver’s license - Chuck Alford, 31, 1409 15th St., Meridian. Alford is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, child restraint law/three counts.

• Embezzlement/two counts - Shantesha Monique Bishop, 25, 452 North College St., York, Ala.

• Conspiracy - Stephanie Faye Branning, 41, 5930 Bogue Flower Road, Chunky.

• Rape-forcible - Raheem Rayshon Collier, 28, 4855 A McDade Road, Meridian. Collier is also charged with armed robbery.

• Possession of controlled substance - Kaylyn Ashley Dearman, 21, 788 Scruggs Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - David Dickey, 30, 6216 15th Ave., Meridian. Dickey is also charged with expired tag.

• DUI/second offense - Adrien Keith Dubose, 57, 209 50th Ave., Meridian. Dubose is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.

• Expired driver’s license - Maurice Edward Eason, 27, 2003 16th Ave., Meridian. Eason is also charged with expired tag, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

• Failure to appear/two counts - Hazel Bell Giles, 48, 129 Wilson Road, Cuba, Ala.

• Possession of stolen firearm - Brandon Juane Harris, 33, 527 43rd Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon.

• Contempt/child support - Stanley Hopson, 42, 200 23rd St. B-50, Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Tristian A. Hudnall, 32, 101 East Polk St., Hickory. Hudnall is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.

• No driver’s license - Sambreaha Marianna Hudson, 18, 4220 35th St., Meridian. Hudson is also charged with expired tag.

• DUI/first offense - Norris Lavell Jackson, 43, 5682 Old York Road, Lauderdale. Jackson is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, child support/failure to pay/two counts, grand larceny.

• DUI/first offense - Kevin E. Patterson, 36, 4934 Louise Sharp Drive, Meridian. Patterson is also charged with careless driving.

• Domestic violence - Shelby James Peevyhouse, 28, 293 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.

• Kidnapping - Dewayne Martin Robert, 37, 3701 Valley St., Meridian. Robert is also charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence, domestic violence.

• DUI/first offense - Calvin Cortez Wilson, 32, 5404 1st Ave., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Willie M. Wilson, 63, 8931 Whippoorwill Road, Meridian. Wilson is also charged with careless driving.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:

Chase in progress

• Hwy. 19S-Firetower Road, Meridian.

Accident with injuries

• Shelby Gressett Road, Toomsuba.

Theft

• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.

• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.

Stolen vehicle

• Interstate 20-MM 162EB, Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• Crescent Lake Road-Louise Sharp Drive, Meridian.

• York Road-Kewanee Road, Lauderdale.

• 20th St. Ext., Meridian.

• Hwy. 494, Mosley Crossing, Meridian.

Burglary

• Okatibbee Dam Road, Meridian.

Roadblock

• Lauderdale Toomsuba-Butts Road, Toomsuba.

• 31st Ave. S, Meridian.

• Causeyville Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• False alarm, 27th St.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 S.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 32nd St.

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 N.

• No incident found, Hwy. 30 by-pass.

• Outside fire, 4th Ave. S.

• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.

• Chimney/flue fire, Briarwood Blvd.

• Vehicle fire, 14th St.

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.

• Medical assist, 38th Ave. E.

• False alarm, 16th Ave.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 S.

• Building fire, 27th Ave.

• False alarm, Hwy. 39 N.

• Brush/grass fire, Crabapple Drive.

• Flammable liquid spill, Roebuck Drive.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).

• Accident with injuries, Tyler Lane (Clarkdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

