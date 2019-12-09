Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Shoplifting - Richard C. Cumberland, born in 1988 10121 Rd 2826, Philadelphia.
• DUI/first/other - Freddie Martin, born in 1948, 2418 44th Ave, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Arielle N. Henderson, born in 1990, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Zachary Allen, born in 1992, 9739 Okatibbee Road, Collinsville.
• DUI/first/other - Sidney Clayton, born in 1995, 831 Rice Road, Apt. 2118 Ridgeland.
• Simple assault/threat - Billy Eason, born in 1984, 1107 MLK Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Broderic Toole, born in 1982, 302 Mill St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jacob Bolden, born in 1999, 3621 CR 45 Lisman, Ala.
• DUI/fourth offense/or subsequent - Rodrick Naylor, born in 1976, 2402 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - David Roach, born in 1979, 2647 St. Luke St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Whitney Stapp, born in 1993, homeless.
• Simple assault/threat - Ronald C. Dooley, born in 1960, 9892 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• DUI/first/other - Mason D. Howard, born in 1993, 2843 CR 672, Quitman.
• Petit larceny/two counts - Donald Willis, born in 1982, 2821 16th St., Meridian. Willis is also charged with simple assault/threat.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of Russell Drive at 8:36 a.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Road at 1:04 p.m.
• 900 block of North Frontage Road at 7:48 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4700 block of 22nd St. at 2:43 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 14th St. at 3:56 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 6:40 p.m.
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive at 7:58 a.m.
• 1200 block of 26th St. at 8:18 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1500 block of 19th St. at 9:50 a.m.
• 3700 block of 42nd St. at 1:32 p.m.
• 1400 block of 30th Ave. at 2:22 p.m.
• 2100 block of 26th Ave. at 10:28 a.m.
• 2800 block of Myrtlewood Drive at 10:48 p.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 47th Ave. at 2:52 p.m.
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19 N at 6:43 p.m.
• 1500 block of 13th St. at 10:23 p.m.
• 1300 block of 16th St. at 11:58 p.m.
• 2300 block of 10th Ave. at 12:07 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Public drunk - Anthony Louis Akin, 49, 8335 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Chuck Alford, 31, 1409 15th St., Meridian. Alford is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, child restraint law/three counts.
• Embezzlement/two counts - Shantesha Monique Bishop, 25, 452 North College St., York, Ala.
• Conspiracy - Stephanie Faye Branning, 41, 5930 Bogue Flower Road, Chunky.
• Rape-forcible - Raheem Rayshon Collier, 28, 4855 A McDade Road, Meridian. Collier is also charged with armed robbery.
• Possession of controlled substance - Kaylyn Ashley Dearman, 21, 788 Scruggs Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - David Dickey, 30, 6216 15th Ave., Meridian. Dickey is also charged with expired tag.
• DUI/second offense - Adrien Keith Dubose, 57, 209 50th Ave., Meridian. Dubose is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Expired driver’s license - Maurice Edward Eason, 27, 2003 16th Ave., Meridian. Eason is also charged with expired tag, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of controlled substance.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Hazel Bell Giles, 48, 129 Wilson Road, Cuba, Ala.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Brandon Juane Harris, 33, 527 43rd Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon.
• Contempt/child support - Stanley Hopson, 42, 200 23rd St. B-50, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Tristian A. Hudnall, 32, 101 East Polk St., Hickory. Hudnall is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Sambreaha Marianna Hudson, 18, 4220 35th St., Meridian. Hudson is also charged with expired tag.
• DUI/first offense - Norris Lavell Jackson, 43, 5682 Old York Road, Lauderdale. Jackson is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, child support/failure to pay/two counts, grand larceny.
• DUI/first offense - Kevin E. Patterson, 36, 4934 Louise Sharp Drive, Meridian. Patterson is also charged with careless driving.
• Domestic violence - Shelby James Peevyhouse, 28, 293 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
• Kidnapping - Dewayne Martin Robert, 37, 3701 Valley St., Meridian. Robert is also charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence, domestic violence.
• DUI/first offense - Calvin Cortez Wilson, 32, 5404 1st Ave., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Willie M. Wilson, 63, 8931 Whippoorwill Road, Meridian. Wilson is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Chase in progress
• Hwy. 19S-Firetower Road, Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Shelby Gressett Road, Toomsuba.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Stolen vehicle
• Interstate 20-MM 162EB, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Crescent Lake Road-Louise Sharp Drive, Meridian.
• York Road-Kewanee Road, Lauderdale.
• 20th St. Ext., Meridian.
• Hwy. 494, Mosley Crossing, Meridian.
Burglary
• Okatibbee Dam Road, Meridian.
Roadblock
• Lauderdale Toomsuba-Butts Road, Toomsuba.
• 31st Ave. S, Meridian.
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False alarm, 27th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 S.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 32nd St.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 N.
• No incident found, Hwy. 30 by-pass.
• Outside fire, 4th Ave. S.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Chimney/flue fire, Briarwood Blvd.
• Vehicle fire, 14th St.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Medical assist, 38th Ave. E.
• False alarm, 16th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 S.
• Building fire, 27th Ave.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39 N.
• Brush/grass fire, Crabapple Drive.
• Flammable liquid spill, Roebuck Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Accident with injuries, Tyler Lane (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
