Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Sexual battery - Mario Marquez Patrick, 39, 109 N. Pilate Ave., Newton.
• Telephone harassment - Mario Patrick, born in 1980, 3523 37th Ave., Meridian. Patrick is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI refusal - Kenneth E. Jackson, born in 1973, 3729 South St. Apt. A, Meridian. Jackson is also charged with disturbance of the peace, willful trespassing.
• Trespassing - Shakeithia Deaton, born in 1993, 626 21st St. #33, Meridian. Deaton is also charged with shoplifting.
• Shoplifting - Melton Boutwell, born in 1970, 6414 Mini Farm Road, Meridian. Boutwell is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI refusal - Angel A. Elliott, born in 1992, 1660 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Elliott is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense/other - Tanisha D. Byrd, born in 1983, 231 Ramey Lane, Apt. D1, Waynesboro. Byrd is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/first offense - Willie E. Ruffin, born in 1967, 4530 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI refusal - William Gales, born in 1965, 814 Arnold St., Hattiesburg.
• Willful trespassing - Gerode D. Gowdy, born in 1985, 4409 20th St., Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with telephone harassment/two counts.
• Disorderly conduct - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with resisting arrest, simple assault.
• Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with shoplifting, disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault - Jacob Wiebe, born in 1995, 12090 Newton County Martin Road, Collinsville.
• Shoplifting - Brenda J. Reynolds, born in 1959, 2387 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jammie Avery, born in 1982, 2631 Greenloop Road, Lauderdale.
• Simple assault - Rodrick Walker, born in 1992, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. E1, Meridian. Walker is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI/first offense/other - James Stewart, born in 1977, 8321 Cook Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Van Brooks, born in 1964, 2041 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian. Brooks is also charged with trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 2000 block of 33rd Ave. at 4:11 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 4:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of 18th St. at 4:14 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of 26th Ave. South at 6:45 p.m.
• 2900 block of North Hills St. at 8:24 a.m.
• 900 block of 1st Ave. East at 8:47 a.m.
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd. at 9:18 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8:08 p.m.
• 3600 block of 46th St. at 11:52 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 600 block of 49th Ave. at 4 p.m.
• 1500 block of 49th Ave. at 11:57 p.m.
Shootings
• 1700 block of 14th St. at 8:39 a.m.
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 6:53 p.m.
• 4900 block of 30th St. at 2:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Contempt/child support - Van Dale Brooks, 55, 2041 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• DUI/of other substance - Jeromy Wayne Clark, 40, 166 West Wilkerson Ferry Road, Lucedale. Clark is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Sammie Cumberland, 57, 13610 Road 505, Philadelphia. Cumberland is also charged with careless driving, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• No driver’s license - Charles Randall Durham, 37, 5309 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Chiquita Renata Easley, 37, 2305 D St. F5, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Derrick D. Evans, 35, 1205 Martin Luther King Drive, Meridian. Evans is also charged with suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Rilyn Fitzgerald, 17, 12862 Leeville Road, Collinsville. Fitzgerald is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Eugene C. Hayes, 29, 2800 McFarlan Blvd, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hayes is also charged with improper equipment, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, careless driving.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Braxton Hunter Hill, 22, 383 Briarwood Road, Lot 190, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Orlando L. Hopson, 48, 1524 10th Ave., Meridian. Hopson is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Kenneth Earl Jackson, 46, 3729 South St., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Ashley Jenkins, 35, 135 Estelle Ave., Stonewall.
• DUI/second offense - Richard Dyvonne Martin, 30, 1291 Sand Flat Loop Road, Meridian. Martin is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, failure to appear/four counts, probation violation/parole.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Hunter Allen Mitchell, 28, 12285 Schamberville Lane, Collinsville. Mitchell is also charged with careless driving, failure to signal, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jamie Redale Norris, 32, 75 Springhill Road, Lot C, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jessie A. Pierce, 32, 8627 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Henry James Pruitt III, 26, 4804 30th St., Meridian. Pruitt III is also charged with improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - James Ricky Stewart Jr., 42, 137 CR 1141, Shubuta. Stewart Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, expired tag, possession of methamphetamine.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Jamie Renee Talley, 34, 8663 Johnny Bailey Road, Bailey.
• No driver’s license - Sincere Marques Taylor, 1727 34th Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Quentin Jermal Thigpen, 36, 1219 65th Ave., Meridian. Thigpen is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - David Wayne Thompson, 53, 13181 Newton End Road, Collinsville.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jatasia Naliyah Triplett, 21, 7100 Old Hwy. 80, Meridian. Triplett is also charged with child restraint law.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Anthony Quinn Weir, 43, 564 Panola Drive, Marion.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N near Hookston Road, Collinsville.
• North Frontage Rd.-18th Ave., Meridian.
• Interstate 20-MM 157, Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 45N, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N near Church Road, Collinsville.
Stolen vehicle
• Betts Radcliff Road, Meridian.
Roadblock
• Hwy. 495-King Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Carl Harper Road-Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Melda Drive, Lauderdale.
Burglary
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Medical Assist,52nd Street
• Dispatched and canceled en route,15th Place
• Building fire, St.Luke Street
• Medical Assist Old 8th Street Road
• Medical Assist, 11th Avenue
• Medical Assist,38th Avenue
• Medical Assist, Grandview Avenue
• Medical Assist,38th Avenue
• Medical Assist.17th Avenue
• Building fire, Mosby Road
• False Alarm, Old Marion Road
• Lock-In, 57th Court
• No incident found,57th Avenue
• Vehicle Accident, Hwy.45 North
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Accident with injuries, Kewanee Road South (Toomsuba)
• Emergency medical service, Hwy.11 and 80 (Toomsuba)
• Grass fire, Hwy.39 (Northeast)
• Grass fire, Hwy.39 (Sam Dale)
• Assist, Jeff Davis School Road (Southeast)
• Vehicle fire, Hwy.19 North (Collinsville)
• Assist,John C.Stennis Drive (Sam Dale)
• Assist, Hwy.495 (Bailey)
• Assist,Hwy.19 North (Martin)
• Assist, Wildcat Road (Collinsville)
• Emergency medical service, Zero Road (Clarkdale)
• Structure fire, Collinsville Road (Collinsville)
• Structure fire, Collinsville Road(Martin)
• Structure fire, Collinsville Road (Suqualena)
• Fire, Lizelia Road (Northeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
