The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Burglary
• Mayatt Road, Collinsville.
Missing person
• Gene Carr Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Vehicle accident, North Hills Street.
• Vehicle accident, Bonita Lakes Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Structure fire, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road (Toomsuba, Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.