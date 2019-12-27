PHILADELPHIA - Services for Wiley Strahan will be held Monday Dec. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., from McClain-Hays Chapel with Revs. Mitchell McDonald and Jonathan Tullos officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at McClain-Hays. Interment will be in Bond Methodist Ce…