Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Robbery/armed - Juantonious McDonald, born in 1981, 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disturbance of a business, trespassing, petit larceny.
• Willful trespassing - Kenneth Thomas, born in 1995, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Drive, Stonewall. Wolverton is also charged with public intoxication, willful trespassing.
• Possession of controlled substance - Sean Dee Summerford, 42, 303 Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of 44th Ave. at 10:32 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3500 block of 31st St. at 8:32 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - Anthony B. Barfield, 32, 1801 24th St. Apt. J3, Meridian. Barfield is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Laporsha Breshae Bell, 19, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jay Chatman, 50, 9618 Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale. Chatman is also charged with failure to signal, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in the vehicle, contempt/child support/three counts.
• Contempt/child support - Chicko Jerome Keyes, 45, 803 48th Ave., Meridian. Keyes is also charged with child support/failure to pay/three counts.
• Driving under the influence of other substances - George Tremell McFarland, 33, 2305 43rd Ave., Meridian. McFarland is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Jeffery Wayne Tucker, 54, 2128 Grand Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Marco Vargas, 33, 9580 Morgan Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Missing person
• Butts Road, Meridian.
Alarm
• Ligon Drive, Meridian.
Burglary
• Gene Carr Road, Meridian.
• Vimville-Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Jeffery Acres, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 8th St.-49th Ave., Meridian.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Ext. Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Extrication of victim(s), Interstate 20.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Peavey Dr.
• Medical assist, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, Old 8th St. Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale, Long Creek).
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 55 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
