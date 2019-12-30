Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Drive-by shooting - Gakobie K. Jones, born in 2002, 2616 Edgewood Drive, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 3717 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Buddy Stevens, born in 1983, 3209 Broadview Ave., Meridian.
• Resisting arrest - Charles D. Kirkland, born in 1963, 4226 Hanging Moss Road, Jackson. Kirkland is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of business, willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Jeffery N. Clincy, born in 1965, 100 MLK Drive, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Joseph F. Garrett, born in 1970, 1914 11th St., Apt. 102, Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Wilquesha T. Dunnigan, born in 2001, 2742 36th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Shirley A. Cole, born in 1955, 4413 3rd St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Terrinecy Harris, born in 1988, 3323 47th St., Meridian. Harris is also charged with public profanity.
• Disturbance of a family - James Jones Jr., born in 1973, 301 63rd Place #13, Meridian.
• DUI refusal - Draper T. Leggett, born in 1976, 5717 20th St. Ext., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Dakota R. Rivers, born in 1999, 454 CR 370, Enterprise.
• DUI/first offense - Takenrick Hibbler, born in 1984, 1123 Beulah Church Road, DeKalb.
• Panhandling - John F. Kelly Jr., born in 1970, 401 59th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Stefun King, born in 2000, 1002 20th Ave. #5, Meridian. King is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Disorderly conduct - Rodliquez Bell, born in 1977, 8101 Barnhill Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Joshua L. Dupree, born in 1989, 1159 Walleye Road, Bonneau, S.C.
• Disorderly conduct - Danita R. Sims, born in 1966, 2107 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Dalvin D. Burge, born in 1996, 2514 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Ryan G. Chandler, born in 1994, 4501 Hwy. 39N Apt.5 C, Meridian. Chandler is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Panhandling - Ronnie Dunnigan, born in 1980, 2406 2nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Jayson Agent, born in 1982, 5201 Brookens Road, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense/other - Henry Pruitt, born in 1993, 619 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Brandon Williams, born in 1981, 117 Loretta Drive, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 4000 block of 34th Ave. at 6:31 a.m.
• 2000 block of Old Marion Road, at 6:17 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1900 block of Front St. at 10:48 p.m.
• 1200 block of Hwy. 39 North.
• 1200 block of 23rd Ave. at 8:07 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block 4th Ave. South at 4:26 p.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 2:42 a.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 7:32 a.m.
• 200 block of 30th Ave. at 10:48 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 4 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1100 block of 35th Ave. at 6:05 p.m.
• 500 block of C St. at 12:26 a.m.
Shootings
• 4400 block of Highland Park Dr. at 11:09 p.m.
• 2100 block of 24th Ave. at 8:30 p.m.
• 3700 block of Vally St. at 5:30 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 26 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Petit larceny/two counts - Zachary Keith Allen, 27, 8739 Okatibbee Dam Road, Collinsville. Allen is also charged with burglary.
• Suspended driver’s license - LaKeny Jarell Bell, 29, 803 29th St., Meridian. Bell is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Driving with suspended license - Jerry Demard Bourrage, 35, 15168 Hwy. 16 West, DeKalb. Bourrage is also charged with driving without headlights.
• DUI/other substance - Johnny Orlando Brooks, 44, 4649 CR 7, Lisman, Ala. Brooks is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license.
• Suspended driver’s license - Rebecca Anne Clark, 28, 3392 Lakeview Lane Meridian. Clark is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
• Failure to pay - Deandra Clayton, 26, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Tadarius Rashad Clayton, 22, 9655 Cole Road, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with improper equipment, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Robert Earl Combs Jr., 30, 3813 20th St., Meridian. Combs Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, child restraint law.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jason Daniel Earl, 40, 1306 29th St., Meridian. Earl is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Dawn Louise Folks, 25, 194 Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba. Folks is also charged with careless driving, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Johnny Joshua Fox, 18, 5402 CR 320, Enterprise. Fox is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Larry Charles Gordon Jr., 30, 1276 Sandflat Loop, Meridian. Gordon Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/child endangerment - Kacindy Renay Johnson, 23, 1725 20th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, DUI/other substance
• Drive-by shooting - Gakobie Jones, 17, 2616 Edgewood Drive, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Jimmy Leager, 18, 9992 Grisson Rd., Bailey.
• No driver’s license - Breajia Mahogony Moffite, 16, 2301 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Freddie Edward Nickels, 58, 311 Knight Parker Road, Meridian. Nickels is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag.
• Peeping Tom -John David Oliver, 41, 3452 Yachtsman Drive, Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Suspended driver’s license - Gregory Lee Palmer, 18, 13051 Hwy. 15, Decatur. Palmer is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Lauren Chelsea Poythress, 33, 7001 10th St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Curtis Ray Raines Jr., 47, `486 James Partan Road, Meridian. Raines Jr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• No driver’s license - Mary Riley, 35, 1709 Hwy. 19 S, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jeremy Scott Span, 30, 546 Ponta Hills Road, Meridian. Spann is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no liability insurance.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Dyques Antonio Wilson, 28, 8042 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Missing person
• Gene Carr Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Wolfe Springs Trail, Meridian.
• Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Interstate 20/mm161, Meridian.
• North Hills St., Meridian.
• 8th St.-47th Ave., Meridian.
• North Frontage Road-16th Ave. S., Meridian.
Shooting
• Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Russell Camp Road, Meridian.
• Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Outside fire, 5th St.
• Outside fire, 2nd St. South.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 11 South.
• Medical assist, 14th St.
• Medical assist, 28th Ave.
• False alarm, 24th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 25th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
