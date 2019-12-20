Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Petit larceny - Kenneth Thomas, born in 1995, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Terry W. Powe, born in 1970, 5900 Oakland Heights St., Meridian.
• DUI/first refusal - James C. Perdue, born in 1973, 1008 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Alan Michael Gaston, 38, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of 39th Ave. at 12:04 p.m.
• 1400 block of 30th Ave. at 3:59 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Hannah Claire Chisolm, 19, 10647 Wildcat Road, Meridian. Chisolm is also charged with driving without headlights, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• No driver’s license - Dylan Austin Criddle, 20, 194 Will Garret Road, Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Kenneth Tyrone Jordan, 30, 3017 27th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Rodric Lenard Lipsey, 25, 1526 48th Ave., Meridian. Lipsey is also charged with improper equipment, switched tag/license plate.
• Court order/mandatory days - David Wayne McMullen, 38, 5089 Wright Spur Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Missing person
• Butts Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 8th St.-39th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• False alarm, Hwy. 11/80.
• Vehicle accident, Bonita Lakes Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Masonic Lodge Road (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Rabbit Road (Sam Dale, Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
