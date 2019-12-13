Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Shoplifting-Miltoria Darden, born 1950,1709 19th St., Meridian.
• Simple Assault -Jimmy Ivy, born 1976,1213 32nd Ave, Meridian. Ivy is also charged with stalking, petit larceny and willful treapassing.
• DUI 2nd Refusal-Norwood Jenkins, born 1972, 1420 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI 1st-Michael S. Marcello, born 1994, 2108 42nd St., Meridian.
• Aggravated Assault-Earnquarious Jackson, born 1993. 9715 Gowdy Road, Lauderdale. Jackson is also charged with felon carrying concealed weapon, shooting into a vehicle and shooting into a dwelling.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Thursday and Friday:
Stolen Vehicles
• 700 block of Hwy.19 North at 9:14 p.m.
• 400 block of Lake Drive at 10:21 p.m.
• 2400 block of 36th place at 11:51 p.m.
• Meridian police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole-Jarado Rashad Allen, 25,803 29th Street 222, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license-Markaisha J. Graham,21,8239 Van Zyverden Road, Meridian. Graham is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle and careless driving.
• Contempt of court-Summer R. Ivy, 30, 697 Garner Ave., Stonewall.
• Shooting into a building-Earnquarious Q. Jackson, 26,9715 Gowdy Road, Meridian. Jackson is also charged with aggravated assault., shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of firearm.
• Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-David A. Maatallah, 57,2010 Highpointe, Brandon.
• Court order/mandatory days-Eric Ryan Morgan,44, 794 Scruggs Road, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Burglary
• Old Eighth Street Road.
Convoy to escort
•Briarwood Road 148
Dead animal
•North Frontage Road.
Fire
• Jeff Davis School Road C.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Thursday to Friday:
• Vehicle Accident, Hwy. 39 North.
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Thursday to Friday:
• None reported.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Friday at 2:44 p.m.
