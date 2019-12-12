Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Domestic violence - Quincy Moffite, born in 1982, 3923 28th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Myreishia B. Randle, born in 1997, 6212 Palot Ct. Mobile, Ala. Randle is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Steven N. Robinson, born in 1989, 5890 Oak St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Stephen Ware, born in 1998, 180 Crossroads Road, Pelahatchie.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1500 block of 33rd Ave. at 8:49 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1100 block of 26th Ave. at 2:58 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1200 block of 36th Ave. at 11:07 a.m.
• 1900 block of 15th Ave. at 5:20 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Voshaun Anduze, 22, 4073 Half Moon Circle, Lauderdale.
• Possession of controlled substance - Damonta Shonvon Barrett, 25, 4407 Rubush Drive, Meridian.
• Contempt/child support - Robert D. Haskins, 43, 8950 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Holly Marie Jones, 26, 4658 Zero Road, Meridian. Jones is also charged with MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Kadrius J. Lanier, 18, 4032 58th Place, Meridian. Lanier is also charged with public profanity.
• Fraudulent statement - Kelvin Bernard McGruder Sr., 53, 1060 Windmill Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Building fire, Willow Drive.
• Building fire, 42nd Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Greenhill Road (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Arundel Road (South).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
