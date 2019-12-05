Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Shoplifting - Melvin Blakely, born in 1998, 5212 88th St. Apt. D207, Lakewood, Wash. Blakely is also charged with giving false information.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Kenneth Thomas, born in 1995, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - James R. Owens Jr., born in 1973, 900 Maxwell Blvd., Montgomery, Ala.
• Public drunk - Tony S. Jones, born in 1984, 107 71st Place Apt. 35, Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Derrick J. Sumrall, born in 1978, 3124 Valley St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of 19th St. at 12:31 p.m.
• 1900 block of 11th St. at 6:20 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Brent Maxey Baucum, 50, 12363 Magnolia Lake Drive, Meridian. Baucum is also charged with improper equipment, trespassing upon enclosed land of another.
• DUI/first offense - Olyn Martez Davis, 28, 4720 Hickory Hill Crest, Meridian. Davis is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Craig Allen Doyle, 35, 2211 42nd St., Meridian. Doyle is also charged with careless driving, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - James Charles Harbin, 56, 5959 1/2 Luther Ray Cobb Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Kendrick Terrell Horn, 40, 256 Blackberry Road, Lisman, Ala.
• Suspended driver’s license - Drezden Kenneth Scruggs, 28, 12117 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• No driver’s license - Sheledrick Levon Stephens, 42, 3012 12th St., Meridian. Stephens is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Grand larceny - Christopher Lee Sullivan, 42, 1999 Sam Lackey Road, Toomsuba. Sullivan is also charged with contempt of court, probation violation/parole, possession of controlled substance.
• Contempt of court - Jessica Sumrall, 32, 9800 Pine Tree Drive, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Quadarius Jevon Trotter, 26, 200 North Hills St., Meridian. Trotter is also charged with expired tag, child restraint law, insurance card law in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• York Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Theft
• Suqualena Road, Meridian.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Whitaker Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs on Thursday at 2 p.m.
