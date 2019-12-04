Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Burglary dwelling/four counts - Rayshawn D. Penry, born in 1993, 3615 36th St., Meridian.
• Foreign warrant/fugitive - Brady D. Hodge, born in 1998, 8550 South Wood Ct. Fair Hope, Ala.
• Grand larceny - Edward E. Sanders, born in 1989, 122 58th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Christopher Holliman, born in 1972, 7921 CR 514.
• Willful trespassing - Keitric Randle, born in 1999, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian. Randle is also charged with simple assault/threat, simple assault on a minor.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 15th Ave. at 11:41 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Eddie Singleton Broadway Jr., 57, 6827 Zero Road, Meridian. Broadway Jr. is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/second offense - Courtlyn Shae Fairchild, 31, 136 CR 346, Quitman. Fairchild is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.
• Embezzlement - Charles Edward Houston, 63, 2521 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Misty Rene Rejino, 51, 955 Old Salt Road, Sumrall.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Alex Edgar Thompson, 25, 901 Shields Road, Meridian. Thompson is also charged with burglary dwelling house/two counts, failure to appear.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Disturbance
• Green Hill Lane, Toomsuba.
Stolen vehicle
• Skipper Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 145-Skyland Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Brushfire, Mini Farm Road (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Harper Road (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
