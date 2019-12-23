Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Armed robbery - Shalan Graham, 5438 Fish Lodge Road, Meridian. Graham is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on police, fire, school officer with weapon, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Felony/fleeing pursuit - Caleb R. Tanner, born in 1999, 6955 Clarkdale Road., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Sharon Beeman, born in 1980, 3827 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian. Beeman is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Demarkus Trussell, born in 1979, 2213 17th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kenneth B. Fleming, born in 1991, 626 21st St. Apt. 26, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kimberly Tatum, born in 1979, 2302 Damascus Road, Walnut Grove.
• Simple assault - Naterrica Colter, born in 1995, 2916 St. Paul St. Apt. D2, Meridian. Colter is also charged with trespassing, petit larceny.
• Telephone harassment - Diedra Houston, born in 1994, 4110 9th St. Apt. 1106, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Jeremy G. Taylor, born in 1979, 1339 Hazel County Line Road, Lake.
• Domestic violence - Demetrice Johnson, born in 1996, 673 Conehatta St., Marion.
• DUI/second offense - Alex C. Swanner, born in 1998, 9301 Allen Swamp Road, Meridian.
• Disturbance of the peace - Hunter R. Cottles, born in 1999, 8777 Okatibbee Dam Road, Collinsville. Cottles is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public intoxication - Melissa D. Rawson, born in 1978, 616 Toomsuba St., Marion. Rawson is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jonathan W. Barlow, born in 1991, 1306 18th St., Meridian. Barlow is also charged with giving false information, Possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 1600 block of 14th St. at 4:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5800 block of 19th Ave. at 3:13 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of 19th St. at 10:52 p.m.
• 1700 block of 2nd St. at 7:49 p.m.
• 900 block of Virginia Drive at 7:33 a.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 8:32 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 6:40 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 600 block of 21st St. at 11 p.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of Hwy. 19S at 1:18 p.m.
• 4600 block of Valley St. at 12:48 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Ashley Michelle Bass, 31, 1505 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of Morphine - Richard L. Breland, 40, 14818 Ward 10, Ward, Ala. Breland is also charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of drugs while in possession of firearm, possession of Hydrocodone.
• Contempt of court - Michael Jamar Crowther, 27, 155 Stephens Road, Newton.
• Utility theft - John Hunter Gist, 31, 5346 Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail - Britney Latice Harbour, 32, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Randy Lamar Hardy, 36, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Derrick Lamar Harold Jr., 26, 4803 Hooper St., Meridian. Harold Jr. is also charged with failure to yield right of way.
• Suspended driver’s license - Daniel Scott Harris, 34, 4447 Huckle Berry, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Markee Demon Jones, 40, 4013 37th St., Meridian. Jones is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Richard Ryan Kell, 29, 6338 Graham Cemetery Road, Meridian. Kell is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Court order/mandatory days - David Wayne McMullen, 38, 5089 Wright Spur Road, Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Mary Poe, 48, 7370 Pine Ridge Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jontaidran T. Rhone, 24, 5315 Manning St., Meridian. Rhone is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Christopher Ladell Smith, 30, 1489 CR 130, Quitman.
• Suspended driver’s license - Sean Dee Summerford, 42, 303 Crescent Lake Road, Meridian. Summerford is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Nickelas Sang Wilkerson, 32, 10054 Mayatt Road, Collinsville. Wilkerson is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in the vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• 8th St.-47th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39N-46th Ct., Meridian.
Theft
• Maple Leaf Lane, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Mosley Lake Road, Meridian.
Roadblock
• Centerhill-Martin Road-Richard May Memorial, Meridian.
• Old 8th St.-70th Place, Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Suqualena-Graham Road S., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Smoke/odor removal, 19th Ave.
• Medical assist, 19th St.
• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.
• False call, Hwy. 45 bypass.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 11th St.
• False alarm, North Frontage Road.
• False alarm, 14th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 14th St.
• Lockin, Hwy. 19N.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 36th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Interstate 20.
• Building fire, Front St.
• No incident found, 22nd Ave. Heights.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 48th Ave.
• False alarm, St. Louis St.
• Medical assist, Hwy. 19S.
• Excessive heat/scorch/no ignition, 14th Place.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Grass fire, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Assist Newton, Hwy. 19N (Martin).
• Structure fire, Prisock Road (Toomsuba, Lauderdale, Russell.
• Emergency medical service call, Forrest St. (Marion).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Assist, Mitchum Bottom Road (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
