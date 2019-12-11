Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Stalking - Jessie Pierce, born in 1986, 8627 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville. Pierce is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Domestic violence - Lauriano Martinez, born in 1971, 861 Bonita Drive, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Christopher Sayles, born in 1996, 863 Vanity Fair Ave. Apt. 3, Butler, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Elvin Scales, born in 1994, 4524 Hwy. 39N Apt. B31, Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Cynthia M. Harris, born in 1988, 1187 Sandflat Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Darrilyn D. Owens, born in 1965, 606 30th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Robbery
• 2900 block of North Hills St. at 8:33 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 45 N. at 3:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 600 block of 49th Ave. at 5:10 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 5:32 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• No driver’s license - Precious Mae Fleming, 18, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Fleming is also charged with improper turn, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Terrinecy Rodriquez Harris, 31, 3233 41st St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Bon Ryan Sonak, 28, 2425 E St. D2, Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Terrell Thompson Jr., 19, 8197 Evergreen St., Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• No incident found, North Frontage Road.
• Lockout, Hwy. 45N.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
